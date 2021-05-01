Peet makes early impression for Geneva College football

Spring football is just one of the necessary steps to get ready for a fall season.
The coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in those plans and schools played a shortened regular season due to the 2020 fall campaign being delayed.
Geneva College was one of those schools. The Tornadoes recently completed a shortened season with a 2-3 mark.
Geneva High School graduate and freshman Blake Peet made the most of his college season at running back.
“I was nervous, but after the first snap it was good to get acclimated to it,” said Peet, the 2019 Ashtabula County Player of the Year.
For his efforts, Peet was selected honorable mention All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
“I didn’t expect it,” he said of the postseason honor. “It was a big accomplishment and only gives me energy to work harder.”
Peet finished the season with 231 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
In that season finale against Waynesburg, he ran for 131 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for Geneva. Peet also caught three passes for 40 yards.
“The last game pushed me forward,” Peet said. “I got more carries that gave me more opportunities.”
The Tornadoes overcame a second-half deficit to pull out a 21-14 win.
“We were struggling in the first half,” Peet said. “In the second quarter, we designed outside plays and I broke away for a touchdown. We kept going outside and it was working.”
Peet arrived at Geneva with the thought of cracking the starting lineup.
The 2020 fall season was delayed until spring, but he, along with his teammates, kept working.
“I started getting reps with the 1s,” Peet said. “I was a starter at my position. I knew it was going to be a short season.”
Peet said the goal in the fall was to prepare like it was a regular season.
“We practiced five days a week and lifted three days a week,” he said. “It was basic stuff that we did during the season. There was a lot of full-contact stuff in the fall.
“We run the triple option, which is similiar to Geneva [High School]. I definitely feel like I fit in well.”
Peet knew the season would be played in spring.
“After Christmas break, it was for sure,” he said. “In the offseason, the hard work paid off. My strength was better.”
Peet said his opponents were on the same playing field.
“You can tell everyone was a lot of bigger,” he said. “I’d get tackled and be looking up at people. But, if you execute, it’s the same game.”
With a year under his belt, Peet, who can use a fifth-season of eligibility if he chooses due to the coronavirus pandemic, will get back to the grind soon.
“We get a couple of weeks off,” he said. “Late summer, we’ll get ready for fall.”
A full 10-game schedule is on tap in the fall.
“I feel pretty healthy right now,” Peet said. “I’m working in the gym, getting ready.”
Peet also isn’t resting on his laurels with playing time, either.
“I came in and took someone’s job,” he said. “I want to do what I did last season. I’m always looking to improve my game.”
Peet, an environmental engineering major, is glad he chose Geneva.
“Coach [Geno] DeMarco does a great job,” he said. “He’s looking to develop us as men and make you better in life.”
