ASHTABULA — “Strike outs are boring and besides that they’re fascist.”
Saige Payne is much too young to be familiar with Kevin Costner’s line in the iconic baseball flick Bull Durham. But the way she pitched Tuesday afternoon was right in line with what Costner’s character, Crash Davis was talking about.
After allowing two runs in the first inning against St. John, Payne went into cruise control by retiring 15 of the final 16 hitters she faced as the Lakers defeated the Heralds 13-2 in a county softball matchup at Softball City.
Payne struck out the side in the second, but then let her defense take care of three ground-ball outs in the third.
“I don’t have to strike everybody out,” she said. “As long as we can make the plays, we’ll be alright.”
The defense was alright and the hitting was great.
The PV (13-10, 6-4 NAC) bats went to work early, scoring four times in the first inning, including three in the second, and four more in the third. That was plenty enough support for Payne, who was nearly perfect in the last five innings she pitched.
Julianne Sheldon was the only St. John hitter to reach base. She actually struck out, but advanced to first when the ball got away from the catcher for a passed ball.
After that, Payne retired eight straight to end the game, including Morgan Anderson, who she fell behind in the count 3-1 but came back for a strikeout on a letter-high heater.
“My drop-curve was working really good today, so I was throwing that off today,” Payne said. “I was able to move the ball around.”
The hook is one of five pitches that Payne offers hitters. She also has a fastball, changeup, rise ball, and screwball. All five pitches were giving Herald batters fits.
The strong all-around game was certainly a welcome sight to coach Andrew Gray, who said it’s been kind of an “up and down” season for his Laker team which consists primarily of underclassmen.
Seeing Payne, his freshman pitcher, knows she can count on the gloves behind her may have been the most encouraging thing about the win.
“We average probably six of seven errors a game which is what happens when you have a young team as we do,” Gray sajd. “Today the defense was there for her [Payne], we didn’t have any errors. That’s not always the case.”
Kayla Pawlowski led the Lakers with four hits. Payne and Kayla Kiser added three each.
The Heralds scored in the first inning. Brittany Cole was hit by a pitch, Anderson singled and both runners scored on a double by Sheldon.
Like PV, St. John’s (5-8) roster is filled with youth. The team, however, has surpassed the win total they set as a goal at the start of the season. Coach Kelly Prine said his group is going to be ‘alright.’
“Our first five batters, they’re ball-players, they’re aggressive” Prine said. “After that, you know, they’re young freshmen, sophomores, who haven’t played much in their life. Our two seniors have only played one year. But, I think we’re going to be alright. The girls are having fun, they love just coming out and playing.”
Both teams are scheduled to play today. PV will be at Bloomfield for a twin bill, while the Heralds will host St. Martin.
