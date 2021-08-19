Editor’s Note: This is the ninth — and final — of a series of player profiles leading up to the 2021 football season.
Devyn Mercilliott has been with St. John football from the first day ... actually even before.
Enrolled at St. John since the day he started kindergarten, Mercilliott was a sixth-grader when football returned in 2015.
At the time, he was to young to play on the junior high team, but the squad was low on numbers, so he accepted the call-up.
“That was tough,” said Mercilliott, a senior. “Being little, being young, playing against kids one to two years older than you.”
Mercilliott, though, was not about to run from the less than ideal situation. Instead, he embraced the opportunity.
“I wouldn’t have preferred it any other way,” he said. “I like playing the bigger competition, working hard, earning everything you get. In this sport, if you want to get somewhere, you have to work for it. Nothing is handed to you.”
Mercilliott will be on the field Friday night as the Heralds open the season at Rittman.
From that time as a sixth-grader to now in his senior year, the attitude he had then is the same one he will bring to the field the next 10 Friday nights.
“One hundred percent,” St. John Coach Bob Dlwgosh, who was the junior high coach when Mercilliott was in sixth grade, said. “The No. 1 thing you can say to describe him is humble. When he was in sixth grade, he was a linebacker with a bunch of seventh and eighth-graders. He just worked hard for it. He didn’t brag or feel entitled to anything, and he’s still that way today.”
Mercilliott will be lined up at middle linebacker again this season. Last season, he recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery in earning Division VII Northeast Lakes All-District honors.
He will also be a fullback on offense.
Being a part of St. John football for him, though, is not just about a role on the team or what position he plays. It’s not just about practicing and being ready for Friday night. Mercilliott’s love for St. John goes much deeper.
In the past six years, he’s enjoyed the mountains the program has scaled and endured the valleys they’ve fallen into.
As a freshman, Mercilliott was part of the Heralds team which advanced to the state playoffs in 2018. A year later, though, no one may have been more hurt than he was to see the program drop to eight-man football. Having a winless season that same year did not help either.
Last season, the program returned to the 11-man game and chalked up two wins.
“No one wants to play eight-man football,” Mercilliott said. “It’s a different game, with different rules. No one wants to go through that. When we got back to the 11-man and won two games, now we have something we’re building off as a team and we have something we want to prove this year.”
For Mercilliott, it’s about recruiting his friends to come out, keeping others from getting down, and always conducting himself in a manner that represents the tremendous pride he has in his school and the St. John community.
It’s an attitude that his coach appreciates.
“Without Devyn, I don’t know if we’d have a football program,” Dlwgosh said. “He bleeds Herald blue. He led the charge to get the kids out, to explain how important it was that St. John had that program with a rich tradition. I don’t even know if we would have scrounged up enough for eight-man football had it not been for Devyn beating on everyone’s locker and getting kids out.”
Andrew Williams, who Dlwgosh said is the best athlete on the team, came out for football. Mercilliott said the importance of football to him is what pushed him to encourage others to play.
“Football has greatly impacted my life,” Mercilliott. “I don’t think I’d be the same person if I did not have this sport. That could be the same for someone else if they did not get to try it.”
What the Heralds will try to do this year is establish a strong ground attack with Mercilliott playing a big role in the scheme. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, he may not be the biggest or fastest player in the backfield, but he’s definitely a bruiser, and has the determination to get the needed yardage or deliver a key block whenever it’s needed.
“He’s not a super big guy, but boy is he tough,” Dwlgosh said. “He can lead-block and in those short-yardage situations, we can hand the ball and say ‘Devyn, we need two and a half yards, go get it,’ and I think he can do it.”
Merciliott believes he can as well. More importantly, he believes the entire team is ready to take another step towards restoring the great tradition that is St. John football.
“We know people look down on us because we have not won a lot,” he said. “But, we have a unique opportunity this year. We have a lot of seniors and a lot of kids that really know how to play the game and what it takes to be successful. It’s just up to us.”
