It took two minutes and eleven seconds to change the course of Cleveland sports history. The Cleveland Indians announced their name change to the Guardians on Friday morning in a video released on social media.
In typical sports fashion, fans were split on the name. Some supported it, some opposed it and others said they would never acknowledge a name change.
As the old saying goes, sports fans are fanatics. There’s always a group that will see the shadows on a sunny summer day. Meanwhile, a more pressing issue is facing the franchise.
While fans have debated team names and designed logos, the clock is ticking on Progressive Field. The home of Cleveland baseball since 1994, the team’s lease on the stadium expires in 2023.
Cleveland Indians Owner Paul Dolan hasn’t invested into the team’s payroll since signing Edward Encarnacion several years ago. He’s sited a lack of ticket sales as a reason for the low payroll. Dolan’s actions are canaries in the coal mine for some fans.
Discussions have been ongoing between the City of Cleveland and its baseball team, but a deal has yet to be reached. The longer the negotiations continue, the quicker speculation of relocation will become public perception.
In June, reports indicated that over 1,100 names were discussed among Dolan and his crew. Spiders, Rockers, Buckeyes ... the number of names that popped up on radio shows and social media seemed endless.
But only the first name is important. Cleveland’s support doesn’t matter if the franchise isn’t in Cleveland.
Sports fans in Northeast Ohio have long questioned what could have been if the Cleveland Browns didn’t leave for Baltimore. The city was devastated by the move in 1996 and fans are still hurt to this day. Imagine if that ever happened to the Indians or Guardians (I don’t know which name should be used in this situation).
Are there aspects of the team’s new identity that should change? Yes.
The logo needs to be reworked and the font needs to change.
The logo released by the team could be a good secondary marker, but not the primary. And the font is too similar to the Indians.
Personally, even changing the team colors should be considered.
Hopefully no one sees the previous paragraph as revisionist or a product of “woke” culture.
Honestly, it just looks like Dolan and his crew changed the name and logo without putting effort into anything else. The rebrand looks incomplete.
The logo, two winged letter “G’s” around a baseball, gives the illusion of a splitter grip.
The wings represent the Hope Memorial Bridge Guardian statues that sit just outside Progressive Field. Hopefully, that’s a good omen for an extended lease on the ballpark since the logo references something found right outside the facility.
Outcry will occur on social media and political debates have already ensued, and they likely will until the Cleveland Guardians’ second season.
But in the end, baseball will be played at the corner of Carnegie Street and Ontario Avenue.
So, yes, the name is changed.
There’s nothing that can be done about it now. So look on the bright side, that two-minute video could have announced the San Antonio Mustangs.
That would be stupid and no one would favor that name in Northeast Ohio.
Dan Hiner can be reached at dhiner@starbeacon.com
