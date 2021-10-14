One of those nights

Inclement weather in Northeastern Ohio is not uncommon.
In the fall, that means the possibility of rain, lightning and thunder.
That latter two can result in delays, especially on Friday nights in football season.
That happened last Friday.
Usually, there’s one or two Fridays earlier in the season that results in delays or postponements, but typically not in early October.
Fortunately, the Ashtabula County teams who played (Grand Valley didn’t due to COVID-related issues and St. John was set for Saturday) and Madison managed to get their games in.
But it wasn’t without contenious moments in trying to write and read stories and design within a deadline.
Snow and sleet may happen later in the fall.
On the field, it was a rough night for the county teams and Madison. All seven teams lost, the closest decision was 15 points.
So, with two weeks left in the regular season, let’s hope the thunder and lightning are behind us, and we’ll look forward to the local teams bouncing back.
Here are the Week 9 matchups:
ORANGE (1-7)
AT LAKESIDE (3-4)
The Lions are on a five-game losing streak and have been shut out the past two games. The Dragons tallied 28 points, which was a season-high allowed by state powerhouse Kirtland. Lakeside wide receiver Malachi Matlock has hauled in 21 receptions with five touchdowns. On defense, Morgan Bish checks in with eight sacks.
EDGEWOOD (2-6)
AT KIRTLAND (7-0)
The Warriors haven’t scored since Sept. 17 against West Geauga. Zeke Lucas has rushed for 597 yards. Troy Peterson leads the Warriors defense with 79 tackles, including 15 for loss, and eight sack. The Hornets have tallied 30 or more points in all seven wins with a season-high 63 against Lakeside last Friday.
GENEVA (3-5)
AT PERRY (6-2)
The Eagles saw their two-game winning streak end last Friday with a 29-14 loss to West Geauga. Wyatt Fuduric, with 710 yards, and Brady Peet at 583 lead the Geneva ground game. On defense, Clayton Queen has recorded 53 tackles, including 6.5 for loss. The Pirates rebounded from a previous loss to Kirtland to blank Orange last Friday. Quarterback Brayden Richards leads a balanced Pirates attack with 801 yards passing. Aiden Lefelhoc tops the team with 478 yards rushing.
CRESTWOOD (4-3)
AT GV (0-6)
The Red Devils are on a three-game winning streak. QB Ethan Daniels paces the offense with 1,119 yards passing. Receivers Jonas Honeycutt and Aidan Gutglueck each have 15 receptions. Running back Louie Blasiole has rushed for 685 yards with 12 touchdowns. The Mustangs had their second game canceled this season last Friday due to COVID-related issues. Through seven games, Zach Hall has registered 55 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, for GV.
POLAND (5-3)
AT JEFFERSON (3-5)
The Falcons are just one spot out of postseason contention in Division V, Region 15, and host a tough Poland squad on Friday. The Bulldogs are on a three-game winning streak. Their two losses are by a combined 12 points. QB Jack Fulton and running backs Dom Parker and Dillon Smith are key cogs in the Poland attack. QB Grant Hitchcock continues to pace Jefferson with 1,279 yards passing and 776 rushing. Wade Woodworth has chipped in with 334 yards rushing and 244 in receiving. He’s also notched 70 tackles.
TITUSVILLE (2-3)
AT CONNEAUT (3-5)
Titusville is on a two-game losing streak after beating North East 28-24 on Sept. 24. QB Garrett Knapp has 799 yards passing. Antonio Malave and Brock Covell each check in with 22 receptions. The Spartans look to rebound after two losses. Running back Zack Rice has rushed for 740 yards. He’s also contributed 318 receiving yards. On defense for the Spartans, Jason Herd has 67 total tackles, including 12 for loss.
TORONTO (3-5) AT PYMATUNING VALLEY (5-2)
The Red Knights stopped a four-game losing streak with a 19-16 win over Madonna (W. Va.) last Friday. Through eight games, QB Aiden Mick has thrown for 731 yards. Three backs have 200 yards plus on the ground. The Lakers are ranked 13th in Division VI, Region 21. Senior Robert Verba leads PV with 578 yards rushing and 4.5 sacks.
ST. JOHN (0-8)
AT FAIRPORT (1-5)
This is the first of two straight games against the Skippers to end the season. Heralds QB Jeff Watson has passed for 818 yards. Andrew Williams and Tyler Cathcart each have more than 230 receiving yards. Devyn Mercilliott leads the county with 81 tackles. Fairport notched its first win of the season last Friday, blanking Windham 12-0. QB Gabe Lawson has passed for 321 yards.
MAYFIELD (1-7)
AT MADISON (0-8)
The Wildcats broke a seven-game losing streak with a 16-7 win over North last Friday. QB Devin Sperling has thrown for 973 yards. Receivers Nick Biega and Nathan Moon have combined for 54 catches and 854 yards. Carson Alley tops the Blue Streaks with 519 yards rushing.
