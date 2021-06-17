OHSAA football championships return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

High school football players from across the state will once again converge on the Pro Football Hall of Fame in early December. On Wednesday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced a three-year deal to play its football state championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said the deal could possibly be extended following the 2024 season during the announcement. He also said it will provide an experience for players given the sites professional and historical significance.
“We couldn’t be more excited for our kids to be here in December,” Ute said during the press conference. “But I would state too that we just don’t want to partner the first weekend of December, we want a yearlong partnership, and the Hall of Fame certainly does that.”
The OHSAA football state championships moved from Ohio State University’s Ohio Stadium to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2017. Last year, however, the seven championships were played at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.
The first state championship played at the Hall of Fame — Fawcett Stadium at the time — came in 1991 when St. Ignatius beat Centerville 24-21 for the Division I title.
The 1992 Division I championship was also held at Fawcett Stadium, but all championships were held at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium from 1993-97.
Starting in 1998, the state finals were split between Tiger Stadium and Fawcett until moving to Ohio Stadium in 2014.
“David Baker, our president, and I made this a priority to get this back,” said Steve Strawbridge, chief administrating officer for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “It was a battle. We had a lot of still competition, which is good. But we worked really hard to bring the football championships to where we think they belong here in Canton, Ohio.”
For Edgewood football coach Jon Butchko, he’s glad to see the title game return to Tom Benson. He admitted there was potentially a little bit of bias since he used to live in the Canton area and coached at Canton Central Catholic.
Butchko’s only criticism is the frequent changes in location over the last decade. He hopes the OHSAA will keep the state finals in one location and keep it there.
“The people of Stark County do a tremendous job of putting on the state championship game,” Butchko said. “It’s staffed by hundreds if not thousands of volunteers. It’s super important to the local economy for the people that live down there. It’s really an important event.”
