The amount of high school football playoff teams will double for the 2021 season.
On Thursday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the playoffs will go from eight to 16 teams in each region, and change the format of the regional playoffs..
The higher-seeded team will host first- and second-round playoff games, instead of only the first round, before neutral sites are used beginning with the regional semifinals.
In the first round, the No. 16 seed will play at the No. 1 seed, the No. 15 seed will play at the No. 2 seed, etc.
The OHSAA is also exploring adding a strength of schedule component to the Harbin computer ratings, which are used to determine playoff qualifiers.
A strength of schedule component could be added in 2022.
During the regional semifinals and regional finals at neutral sites, the higher seeded team will be the designated home team.
The OHSAA then determines the sites and matchups for the state semifinals.
During the first five rounds of the playoffs, Division I, II, III and IV schools will play on Friday nights, while Division V, VI and VII schools will play on Saturday nights.
The site of the state championship games has not yet been determined, but the format will include one game Thursday, Dec. 2, and two games each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-5.
The expansion will increase the number of football playoff qualifiers from 224 to 448. Last year, there were 709 schools in Ohio that played 11-man football.
In the 2020 season, every school was given the opportunity for a playoff game, but some opted out.
Ashtabula County coaches Chip Sorber (Geneva), Jon Butchko (Edgewood), Neal Croston (Pymatuning Valley) and Clint Nims (Grand Valley) are in favor of the expansion.
“Football, kids and coaches grind for 10 months for 10 guaranteed games,” said Sorber, whose Eagles reached the Division III, Region 9 third round this past season. “Expanding the playoffs allows more teams to be rewarded for all of their hard work.”
Geneva finished 8-2 in the 2019 season, but missed out on the postseason in a tough Division III, Region 9.
“We have been stuck in Division III, Region 9, which historically is very difficult to qualify in as the number of high-quality teams and Harbin points earned are astronomical,” he said. “You need a 21-point average to get in in the past, but if it were Division II or IV, 16-point average gets you in.”
Sorber added he would have liked to see the top four or eight get a bye to prevent the disparity between the 1 seeds and 16 seeds.
Butchko is glad for the expansion.
In May 2020, the OHSAA announced an expansion from eight to 12 teams making the playoffs. That was before the coronavirus pandemic adjusted the season.
“I’ve been a part of programs that were rolling heading into the postseason and the last thing we needed was a bye week in Week 11,” Butchko said. “Playoff football is exciting and anything that allows more programs to experience playoff football is great.”
Butchko cited Mentor Lake Catholic in the 2020 season.
“They would have been a 14 seed in our region and nearly won a state title [the Cougars lost 31-28 to Van Wert in the Division IV championship game,]” he said. “Previously, they wouldn’t have qualified for the postseason.”
PV is another school that reached the third round of the playoffs, in Division VI, Region 21, in 2020.
“Any time your players can be involved in the playoffs it’s a good thing,” Croston said. “Our players enjoyed playing to the third round last year ... that’s for sure.”
Nims was on GV’s staff when the Mustangs qualified for the playoffs from 2015-17.
He also played for GV when it reached the postseason in 1996, ‘97 and ‘99. That was when just the top four in each region reached the playoffs.
“It will be nice to see more teams in Ashtabula County have a better shot at making the playoffs,” Nims said. “Being part of the playoffs is a great experience not only for the team, but also the community and local businesses.”
In January the Board approved the general football regulations, which permit schools to fulfill two of the required five acclimatization days in July in advance of official practice beginning on Aug. 1. Two scrimmages are permitted between August 6-14, with either or both scrimmages permitted to be jamboree games.
The first Friday of the regular-season is Aug. 20, and the regular-season will conclude on Oct. 23.
