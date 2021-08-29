SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lakeside Coach Buzz Edwards called the Dragons 41-20 win over Madison at Lakeside Stadium Friday night a “weight room win.”
It was the kind of game Edwards had grown used to watching his team lose. but on Friday night, the Dragons were bigger and stronger and were the ones pushing people around, especially upfront. The Lakeside offensive line consisting of senior Sam Petros; sophomores, Randy Valeriano, Hasani Sy, Gavin Grant, and freshman Grayson Petros paved the way for the running back tandem of J’Shon Sanders and Elijah Jefferson to pound the ball for more than 300 yards of offense.
“We put it on the offensive line tonight,” Edwards said. “We like to call that a weight room win. All those summer workouts, all those workouts early in the morning when everyone else is sleeping in, the hard work is paying off.”
The line set the tone up front, but Lakeside had playmakers all over the field in this win.
The Dragons’ special teams unit recovered an onside kick to start the game, which led to a touchdown. The defense had two takeaways and a goal line stop to preserve a 14-6 lead early in the game.
Quarterback Garrett Siebeneck didn’t throw a lot, but good things happened when he did. The senior was 5 of 5 with three touchdown passes. He also pulled the ball down and scampered for 7 yards, giving the offense a more manageable third down on the game-sealing drive.
Sanders finished the game with 184 yards on 18 carries. With Madison back to within 34-20 and still more than eight minutes to play in the fourth, Sanders, who had been watching Jefferson take most of the carries in the third quarter, went to work on Lakeside’s final drive. He racked up 40 yards on five rushes, including an 11-yard touchdown run. The drive also chewed up almost seven minutes preserving the win.
Other players such as Lorenzo Lagoa and A.J. Raffa had carries as well. The depth in the backfield is something Edwards said is most beneficial to his offense.
“It’s a huge luxury,” the coach said. “It’s hard to get those guys repetition in practice because we have five or six guys. Lagoa was banged up, A.J. was banged up, but they stepped up tonight, and then we had Elijah run the ball well and of course J’Shon.”
Madison rode the arm of senior quarterback Michael O’Brien, who completed 8 of 16 passes for 125 yards, and got a quick drive early in the fourth quarter to give his team a chance. but stopping the Dragons run game was a challenge, which coach Mike Gilligan knew would be a daunting task.
“We were concerned all week,” Gilligan said. “We knew they had three really good backs and they had a good offensive line. Their left tackle [Sam Petros] is excellent.
‘We have sophomores. I’m not making excuses, but we don’t have a lot of depth. We have kids going both ways and I thought our kids fought really well. We made some great adjustments in the second half.”
The Blue Streaks received 78 yards rushing from the combination of Bryant Perkins and Kenyon Boncela.
Aside from the Lakeside running backs, Malachai Matlock had 47 receiving yards, including a 25-yard touchdown reception. Jimmy Timonere and Cameron Mitchell also caught touchdown passes. Both teams are scheduled to play next Friday. Lakeside hosts Villa Angela-St. Joseph and Madison goes to Perry.
