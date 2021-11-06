OAC brings former Edgewood teammates together

For years, Liam Leveto parted a path through the opposition’s defense as Matt Lilja followed.
Lilja was Edgewood High School running back in 2018, while Leveto led the way with his blocking as a Warriors’ offensive lineman.
In September, Baldwin Wallace University visited the University of Mount Union in a Ohio Athletic Conference battle.
This time, it wasn’t Leveto parting defenders to give way to Lilja. The two were lined up against one another as Lilja is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior defensive end for the Mount Union Purple Raiders, while Leveto is a 6-3, 270 senior offensive tackle for the Baldwin-Wallace Yellow Jackets.
The opportunity was a godsend to both of them, but more comic relief at times for the former Edgewood graduates.
“It was pretty funny,” Leveto said. “On our first play we bumped heads pretty good. We both laughed a little bit. It was kind of that way the whole game.
“It was kind of a back-and-forth battle. We’d get each other on the ground once in a while. One of us would end up laughing, saying ‘You got me.’ Something that kind of manner. It was pretty cool.”
Lilja spent time on the other side of the ball during Edgewood practices. In the trenches on that football field in Alliance, it gave both a different perspective.
“It’s different being down in a three-point stance than being a linebacker going against Liam,” he said. “We definitely had some fun moments playing against each other.”
Lilja is tied for eighth in the OAC with four sacks.
Leveto and Lilja first met when the two played football in seventh grade at Wallace H. Braden Middle School. Lilja was one of many friends Leveto met that year, but the two remained in touch — even in college.
“Being from Edgewood we didn’t have the most success in the football program,” Leveto said. “It kind of all relates back to football, going through high school and the struggles of that.
“I was building a brotherhood, so to say, with Matt.”
The two were supposed to play in the spring during the OAC-only, COVID-19 pandemic season, but that game April 9 in Berea was canceled due to positive test results.
They talk about OAC teams, comparing notes.
“It’s nice to be in the same conference where we have something to talk about,” said Lilja, whose team is 8-0, 7-0 OAC.
“It was nice to go against him. It’s been a long time since we’ve been on the football field together.”
These two are not the only NCAA Division III football players that played for the Warriors. Ethan Ward, a senior defensive end at Grove City College, is part of that 2018 Edgewood graduating class.
“It’s pretty cool to see we stuck through our four years,” Leveto said “It’s a testament to us all to stay connected. To my knowledge there’s not a lot of people that come out of Ashtabula and play football. Just being part of that small group from that class and sticking it through four tough years, especially through COVID, it’s pretty awesome.”
Now, Leveto and Lilja will keep in touch as both teams vie for not only an OAC championship, but a spot in the NCAA Division III postseason — maybe facing one another on the football field.
“We hope to see each other in the playoffs and pull for each other right now,” Leveto said. “[Lilja is] doing a great job over at Mount. I keep pretty good tabs on his stats. The D-ends I go against weekly, he’s in that top tier [in the OAC].”
