CONNEAUT — The Northwestern Wildcats scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed in a victory over Conneaut, 56-31, Thursday night in Division 10 girls basketball action.
Guard Chloe Yazembiak scored a team-high 10 points for the Wildcats. Yazembiak also grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists to lead the Northwestern.
Sophomore guard/forward Rylee Schwartz added nine points, as 12 players scored for Northwestern.
Conneaut was led by sophomore Kayla Farley with a game-high 12 points and nine rebounds. Freshman forward Bella Fix added eight points for the Spartans and junior guard Cora Szalai had five assists.
Northwestern jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and took a 27-13 lead at halftime. The Spartans were unable to get closer than 15 points down in the second half.
Northwestern (4-4) converted on 20 of 62 (32.3%) shots from the field, including 7 for 28 (25.0%) from the 3-point line.
The Wildcats defense held the Spartans (2-7) to 20% shooting from the field as the Spartans shot 11 for 55, including 3 for 16 behind the 3-point line.
Wildcats coach Steve Sawin credited the victory to an overall team approach and not relying on just one player.
“If you watch our team on any given night, any player can step up to be the leading scorer,” Sawin said. “We strive and work together as a team to move the ball and we put teams away when we do that, and we struggle when we don’t.”
He said the Wildcats moved the ball well in the second half after making some adjustments at halftime.
“Our transition kind of worked in the second half, we got the ball out and took advantage of our [defensive] turnovers and put some pressure on and got some easy baskets.” Sawin said. “Then we started hitting some 3s in rhythm, which also helped.”
Conneaut coach Tom Ritari said the Spartans turned the ball over too much.
“We did not take care of the basketball and when we don’t do that, we don’t get shots,” Ritari said. “They were getting transitions off steals. They also shot the ball well from the outside.”
He said his team is working through some changes on defense with a young team.
“We made a couple changes defensively that we’re working with and experimenting with and that seemed to work a little bit for us, and we tried some different things out there,” Ritari said. “Obviously we’re trying to win a ballgame, but also at the same time, we’re trying to work some things in.”
