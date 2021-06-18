Whenever Lakeside’s girls basketball players from the class of 2022 step on the court, they are preparing for the upcoming season.
With five seniors graduating in 2021, the next group is transitioning from underclassmen into mentors. The metamorphosis is happening over the summer.
The Lakeside girls basketball team has to replace quit a bit. The team graduated Kalee Grimmett, Shayla Christian, Mandy Strong, Kirsten Clason and Hailee Aguinaga.
However, the upcoming senior class understands the holes that need to be filled. Emma Noce, Damonique Derricoatte, Jeanette Bryan, Adrianna Hull and DeAundra Severino are coming into their own, according to head coach Nicole Grimmett.
Grimmett didn’t have a senior class when she took over the Dragons two years ago. The class of 2022 has always played with last year’s seniors, and Grimmett said it could take some adjusting for the upcoming seniors to get a feel for the new rotation.
“They honestly just need to get a feel for playing with a different group of girls,” Grimmett said. “We had a lot graduate, but we have a lot coming up that were able to play and get some time. But the dynamic of the group has changed, and maybe how we’re gonna approach some things.”
The team is slowly building on the new dynamic in Ashtabula County’s summer league. The rosters are small — only six or seven players — but it’s giving Lakeside’s upcoming leaders a chance to familiarize themselves with the underclassmen and shift in roles.
“I feel it’s very important because it’s getting us warmed up for this season,” Derricoatte said. “We’re playing more underclassmen than we’ve played with before, so it’s more like getting a feel for each other and seeing what each other can do and getting warmed up.”
In addition to winning, Derricoatte and Hull already have goals set for the team, the little twists that they want to put on the 2021-22 season. Hull wants to help set the standard for the team regarding practice and effort in games.
“I don’t want to always show up but to always give our all — to do more outside of practice, outside of games,” Hull said.
Meanwhile, Derricoatte wants to grow closer together. She wants to see the group evolve through practice but wants that to extend to more personal interactions.
“Some of us aren’t close, but I feel that if we all come together and not be in our little groups, I feel like it will definitely help the team out this year,” Derricoatte said. “I’m hoping that we can come together as a team this year and we just play as a team as well.”
Hull said stepping to a leadership role is exciting. She said it will be more of a normal transition for the class of 2022 since next season is expected to more of a normal year. And that groundwork will be laid over the next month.
“We lost a lot of seniors, so being a senior and being able to step up after four years, it’s exciting for me,” Hull said. “But I don’t know how the season’s gonna go, so I’m excited to see what happens.”
