For the past 33 years, Jack Wollitz has written about his passion for several local newspapers in Mahoning County, also serving as a contributor to multiple national magazines.
He estimates he has written more than 1,700 columns and 200-plus articles.
That passion is fishing and while he has fished all over the state and country, Wollitz calls the time he spent in Ashtabula County and especially on Lake Erie some of his most treasured while culling information for one of his many columns.
Wollitz’s specialty is bass fishing and after being introduced to the sport at age 5, he has grown to love the time he has spent fishing and being on the water with the special people he has met then befriended along the way.
“My book is not about how to fish, it’s about why we fish,” Wollitz said. “I believe life is more interesting when people are passionate about something, anything and if you are passionate then you really learn about it and become immersed in it. It gives you pleasure and reason to do something other than your day to day grind.”
His 160-page book from Fayetteville Mafia Press includes 41 chapters dedicated to anglers both young and old, seasoned veterans and those just starting out. Wollitz hopes they fall in love with the sport like he did some eight decades ago.
“I started thebook in 2010, but it started very, veryslowly,” Wollitz said. “I had a different name for it and a whole different reason for writing it at that time. Originally, it was not called the Common Angler, it just sort of slowly took shape.
“I would writeseriously for a few days, then set it aside and might not pick it up for six months or it might have been years that went by because I was busy. My wife, Barbara, and I have a daughter that was growing up, things were going on in our lives and I was commuting to Canton every day from 2002 until I retired in 2018.”
Wollitz drew upon his experiences for the book.
“That is 16 years of commuting back and forth to Canton so alot of my time was spent in the car andobviously, away from the area where I could sit and write,” he said. “I got serious about finishing it in 2016 and after I retired, started pitching it to see if I could find a publisher.
“It was through a former student of mine when I taught at YSU, David Lee Morgan, who was in the process of finishing his book on Massillon football that he hooked me up with his publisher and that is how I ended up at Fayetteville Mafia Press.”
Wollitz said he does not have one favorite story but a compilation of favorite stories.
“Chapter five,Fishing with Friends, is devoted to fishing in Ashtabula,” he said. “So much of the culture and everything about Ashtabula relates to Lake Erie. It is one of the world’s premier fisheries for walleyes, small-mouth bass, perch and steelhead trout and just an amazing resource that is there.
“Because of that, I had a lot of things to write about so to me, Lake Erie and Ashtabula County were big parts of my early growing up period.”
Fishing has also afforded Wollitz the opportunity to meet people he might not ordinarily have met.
“In Chapter 23, titled Hemingway, Williams and Boggs, while I didn’t have thechance to meet Ernest Hemingway or baseball great Ted Williams, theywere both extremely talented and big fishing fanatics,” he said. “I did, however, have a chance to sit andspend a couple hours interviewing Wade Boggs and that chapter is about how he equates hitting a baseball tothe eye-hand coordination that is requiredto be a really goodfisherman.
“Fishing is a sport that you are going to fail way, way, way more times than succeed. In baseball, it you failseven out of 10 timesat the plate, you are a .300 hitter, probably an all-star or Hall of Famer.
“In fishing, you might cast 3,000 times a day and only catch five fish so figure out that average if you were a baseball player.”
The book is already in a second printing.
“I’m pretty happy about that,” Wollitz said. “The publisherhas been pleased with the early reaction.”
Cost of the book is $13.99 retail and can be found on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, Target, Walmart and Goodreads.
When orderingdirect from the publisher — the website is www.fayettevillemafiapress.com — customers will receive a signed copy.
