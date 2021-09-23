New week,new  chances

Ashtabula County teams and Madison look to bounce back this weekend after a rough time in Week 5.
Pymatuning Valley was the lone county football team to capture a win last weekend.
But it’s a new week, which brings new challenges and new chances.
The good part of regular-season games is the opportunity to prepare, work and play another week.
This is the sixth week of the 2021 season. The second computer ratings was released on Tuesday.
Four county teams are in the top 16 in their respective regions.
Jefferson, in Division V, Region 17, and Pymatuning Valley, DVI, Region 21, are each ranked 10th. Lakeside, in DII, Region 5, and Conneaut, DV, Region 17, both check in 14th.
Just a reminder that the 16 teams in each region make the playoffs after Week 10. Playoff pairings will be announced on Oct. 24.
Let’s jump into this weekend’s games:
LAKESIDE (2-3) AT WEST GEAUGA (3-2)
Unfortunately, this game won’t happen Friday due to “preventative measures” involving COVID for the Dragons. Lakeside will prepare for Chagrin Falls at home on Oct. 1.
PERRY (4-1) AT EDGEWOOD (2-3)
The Pirates have topped 36 points in their last three wins, led by quarterback Brayden Richards. Richards has 513 yards passing and 268 rushing. Jaydynn Anderson leads the defense with four sacks. The Warriors ran into a tough WG squad, which picked up 274 yards rushing last Friday vs. Edgewood. Zeke Lucas leads Edgewood with 461 yards rushing. Christian Cunningham, Izaiah Harris and Christian Curry all have 178 or more in receiving yards. Lineman Troy Petersen has a county-leading seven sacks and Curry checks in with three picks.
ORANGE (1-4)
AT GENEVA (1-4)
The Lions have allowed 28 or more points in all five of their games this season. The Eagles are looking to get back on track after four straight losses. QB Wyatt Fuduric has 362 yards rushing and 284 passing for Geneva. Dominic Quinn has recorded two interceptions.
GRAND VALLEY (0-4)
AT HARVEY (2-3):
The Mustangs will take to the field for their first game since Sept. 10. Through four games, QB Nathan Boiarski has a combined 946 yards rushing and passing. The Red Raiders have won two of their last three contests. QB Rick Coleman has 393 yards rushing and 325 passing. He has scored eight touchdowns, including one on a 99-yard kickoff return last Friday.
JEFFERSON (3-2) AT HUBBARD (5-0)
The Falcons have lost both games by a total of eight points. QB Grant Hitchcock has thrown for 987 yards and rushed for another 458. Running back Luke Funtash has gained 613 yards on the ground. The Eagles have topped 34 points in three games. Running back TC Caffey has 1,328 rushing yards and 19 TDs already through five games.
REYNOLDS, PA. (2-1)
AT CONNEAUT (2-3)
The Spartans were originally scheduled to host Girard, but Girard shut down its athletic programs until Oct. 4 due to COVID-19. Instead, Conneaut will host another District 10 school in Reynolds, located in Greenville, Pennsylvania. The Raiders are 2-1 with two straight wins after an opening-game loss. They last played on Sept. 10. The Spartans are back home after two straight road losses in Pennsylvania. Zack Rice paces Conneaut with 638 yards rushing and nine TDs. QB Nathan Koston has thrown for 348 yards. On defense, Max Gleason has two interceptions.
PYMATUNING VALLEY (3-1) AT FAIRPORT HARDING (0-3)
The Lakers tallied
at least 22 points in their three wins. The Skippers have had their last two games canceled. In three losses, they’ve been outscored 139-14.
ST. JOHN (0-5)
AT MATHEWS (2-2)
This is the first of two games for the Heralds against the Mustangs. QB Jeff Watson has passed for 557 yards. Tyler Cathcart leads the way with 12 receptions for 163 yards. Devyn Mercilliott has 60 tackles. Mathews scored 46 points in a Week 3 win over Sebring. The Mustangs have dropped two straight after opening 2-0.
MADISON (0-5)
AT NORTH (2-3)
Carson Alley tops the Blue Streaks with 339 yards rushing and three TDs. The Rangers are seeking to break a three-game losing streak. North offensive lineman Ryan Baer (6-foot-7, 330 pounds) is a Pitt recruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.