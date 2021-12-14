New swim coach Hill looks to build Warriors program

Mom or Dad stepping up to fill the role of a coach for their child’s swim team is really nothing new for Ashtabula County varsity pool programs.
In fact, it’s become a pattern every country pool program has been a part of over the years.
For Gretchen Hill, however, there’s a lot more involved than just having a son on the team.
Hill has taken over the Edgewood swim program this year.
Yes, the new coach is married to Warriors cross country coach Steve Hill, and yes, their son, Tyler is a freshman at Edgewood this year and has been swimming competitively for several years.
But, for Hill, her connection for swimming is much deeper than family connections.
“I swam in high school [Bay Village], I swam YMCA, I swam in college and coached in college for a couple of summers,” she said in reminiscing fashion. “I’ve always liked swimming, so I put my bid in for the position, so …”
So, even though she’s been involved with giving lessons and watching her son partake in the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins swim program, Hill is back in a coaching position for the first time since her college days at Toledo.
She made sure to do her homework, though, before jumping back in for good.
“When I wanted to get back in the pool, I talked to a couple of coaches and just started looking at a lot of websites and stuff,” Hill said. “And, I follow swimming, so I was familiar with the workouts and stuff at a plethora of levels. It’s been interesting and it’s been fun.”
While it’s been fun in the early going of the season, Hill also knows that there is work to do, primarily growing the Warrior program.
Hill takes over a team that had zero boys and just four girls competing in the pool a year ago.
Low numbers limit what a team can do. Competing at bigger meets or having relay teams are nearly impossible unless the participation numbers increase. It’s something that tugs at Hill’s heart, not only as a coach but also as a mom.
“I wanted to coach, not just for my son, but I also wanted to grow the program,” she said “So, when he swims, he could hopefully be a part of a relay team by the time he’s a senior and have multiple kids. I wanted to grow the team, not just for him, but for my other kids as well.”
Of the four girls that were on the team a year ago, three of them are back, including Caroline Nelson and Brooke and Chelsea Caruso.
There are also six others in the pool to start the season. Nine is much better than what Edgewood had a year ago, but still not comparable to the other county schools. Lakeside, Jefferson, and Geneva are all in their 20s with their programs.
Hill believes there is no reason Edgewood can’t have similar numbers.
“It’s definitely in our system and in our society,” she said of the local interest in the sport.
So far, the coach has successfully recruited a former swimmer from her days coaching at the Ashtabula YMCA, along with one of her husband’s cross country team.
“I told her ‘you’re going to come and swim for me,’” Hill said.
Hill joked about the direct tone she used.
“She was like … OK,” Hill said with a laugh.
Another girl on the team has never swum before, but that’s fine with the coach as well.
“It doesn’t matter to me if they’ve been competitive swimmers for the last 10 years like my son, or if they’re just summer swimmers,” Hill said. “I want them to just come and enjoy and learn about it.”
Catching up to some of the other county programs concerning numbers go is not something the coach expects to happen overnight. But, by building a positive experience for those involved, she believes they will get there.
“I want to get into the schools and really represent the team and the camaraderie,” Hill said. “Swimming is much like cross country ... it’s a team sport, but it’s also very individual and the kids we have are a really good group of kids. I want people to know that we have a swim team, and I want to grow it and promote it.”
Edgewood will be in the pool on Sunday at Spire, competing in the Pymatuning Valley Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.