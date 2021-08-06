The SPIRE Institute continues to add high-caliber coaches, along with ambassadors already announced, to the Harpersfield Township multi-sports training, multi-purpose complex on Route 534.
The ambassadors are olympians Elizabeth Beisel, Ryan Lochte and Caeleb Dressel in swimming and Tianna Bartoletta and Dwight Phillips in track and field.
Dressel won five gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“They [the Ambassadors] help with coaching consults with our programs and topromote the well-being of athletes at SPIRE,” SPIRE Chief Operating Officer Jeff Orloff said.
Lochte, 12-time Olympic medalist and world-record holder, is scheduled to join Aquatics Director Thad Schultz for SPIRE Stroke Camp Aug. 8-12. Bartoletta is a two-time Olympian with three gold medals.
Olympians Kibwe Johnson and Kenny Monday are among the new coaches hired at SPIRE.
Johnson, who competed in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, was promoted to director of track and field and head coach and Kenny Monday is the first head coach for the new wrestling program.
“Each of them has seen the growth and growth potential, and wanted to be part of what we see in moving forward,” Orloff said. “Wrestling is new and we continue to look at numerous opportunities to try and grow relationships.”
Johnson, who was hiredas Spire’s Throws coach in February, has attained five U.S. championships and threerunner-up finishes. He took over as Director of Track and Field for Charlie Powell, who retired. Powell will continue his association with SPIRE as its newest Director Emeritus,a role that will allow him to continue to provide valuable and strategic guidance to the track and field team moving forward.
Working closely with Johnson to build the SPIRE track and field program is Tim Mack, the 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist in the pole vault. Mack is the director of training/development and head jumps coach for SPIRE track and field.
Wrestling starts at SPIRE in the fall of 2021. Monday is a three-time Olympic champion, having won gold in Seoul in 1988, silver in Barcelona in 1992 and finishing sixth in 1996 in Atlanta.
Although the program wasn’t slated to officially begin until 2022, there are athletes already in line for the latest offering. Starting in August, wrestling will be included in the SPIRE calendar of events with clinics and camps scheduled throughout the fall and into next year.
Curtis Beach was hired in sprints-hurdles-multi events, while Casimer Loxsom is working with the cross country runners.
The basketball program has also gone through changes with Jeff Javorek being selected Director of Basketball; Jeff Sparrow, head coach of the post graduate team and Gravelle Craig, head coach of the high school national team.
With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics winding down, Orloff said the U.S. men’s and women’s paralympic basketball teams recently trained at SPIRE.
Orloff said local activities can still be found at the facility.
“Tuesday and Saturday we have Western Reserve Model Yacht Club races and we are just finishing an 18-hole disc golf course,” he said. “We’re looking at other ways to enhance theexperience and not only to events we host but specifically to the local community.”
Orloff is excited about the future of SPIRE.
“There’s a lot of exciting things coming,” he said. “We continue to grow and work diligently to ensure we are a strong economic driver in this community.
