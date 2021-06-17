NEOBL looking for more baseball players

High school baseball season may be over, but summer league ball is just beginning. And an area league is looking for more players to take the diamond.
The Northeast Ohio Baseball League is seeking players to fill out its rosters.
The NEOBL has been in operation for the last five years. It consists of teams from Jefferson, Geneva, Lakeside and a combination of players from Jefferson and Pymatuning Valley.
“We don’t need anyone from any specific team,” Jefferson head coach Scott Barber said. “We just need more players to fill out the rosters. It’s developmental league for kids that don’t play travel ball so they can get some at-bats and innings in over the summer.”
Barber said players from any school are welcome to join a team in the NEOBL.
Game traditionally are played at Jefferson or Lakeside on Mondays and Wednesdays. First pitch for games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“It’s open for returning high school baseball players,” Barber said. “It’s open for incoming high school players to returning seniors.”
The NEOBL season is in its second week of action. Games are scheduled through July 21.
For those interest in joining the league, email Barber at jhsbaseball1@gmail.com.
