ORWELL — Kaelyn Hart just wanted to get the ball over the net and keep the ball in play. As she stepped into her serve, Hart delivered a perfect serve for an ace.
The next serve was similar and so was the one after. Following the sophomore’s third ace, the whistle blew and the Grand Valley volleyball team celebrated its first win of the season.
“I just wanted to get them over and in and make sure I didn’t mess up,” Hart said. “Just keep going.”
The Mustangs took down rival Pymatuning Valley 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10 on Thursday.
GV (1-9) trailed 7-3 in the final set.
But Courtney Hivick snuck a soft kill through the PV front line off a setup from Rhyleigh Ellsworth. That point got the Mustangs going.
The Mustangs scored the next seven points following Hivick’s kill. That gave GV a 11-7 lead. After a few points from the Lakers (9-4), Hart set up for her serves.
“It feels great [to pick up the first win], especially against PV,” GV head coach Erin Smolinski said. “I played at PV, so it’s always nice to bring home that rivalry again.”
The Lakers were in control during the second and third sets. The Mustangs battled back to make them close, but PV controlled the tempo.
PV rotated through their attacks with Mia Hall setting up the plays.
The Mustangs were on
the defensive and focused
on getting the ball back over.
The Lakers had two sets of errors that cost them in the fourth set, however.
They were unable to get the ball over, giving GV a point and cutting their lead to 17-13. The Mustangs scored four points after taking possession to tie the set. Shortly after, the Lakers sent a serve out of bounds and were unable to get back into rhythm.
The Mustangs eventually took a 23-20 lead.
Hivick put the set away with another kill set up by Ellsworth to force the fifth set.
“We have to learn to let stuff go and move on to the next point because that point is not the end of the game,” PV head coach Donna Shinault said. “You gotta keep persevering, keep going forward.”
Makayla Hopes, Hivick and Hart each had six kills for the Mustangs.
Ellsworth finished with 14 assists.
Rachel Ostavitz had seven kills for the Lakers while Zoe Kacvinski and Saige Payne each had six.
Hall had 24 assists.
Smolinski gave credit to her players for keeping their composure in a tough back-and-forth match. Now the Mustangs are in the win column, and Hart thinks there is a little pressure taken off the players moving forward.
“It’s more of a rebuilding year this year,” Hart said. “Getting that first win felt like it gave us momentum for the rest of this season.”
Both teams are scheduled to play Monday. PV goes to Chalker and GV is at Heartland Christian.
