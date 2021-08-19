Mustangs bring back 17 seniors for 2021 season

OWRELL — Last season didn’t go as expected for the Grand Valley football program. Admittedly, no team in the state went through 2020 without facing the unexpected.
Mustangs head coach Clint Nims said he has 49 players on this year’s roster — that’s down from 56 last year. However, the 2021 team does have 17 seniors.
The Mustangs went 0-10 last season in Nims’ third season leading the program. They’ll also get an early series of tests to start the season.
They will look to snap their skid when the host Jefferson in Week 1. The Falcons are the first of three games against Ashtabula County opponents, with the others being Edgewood in Week 2 and Pymatuning Valley the following week.
“It was probably the hardest schedule we ever played,” Nims said. “Our record might not show it, but I think we did some good things that allowed us to get better.”
The Mustangs had a young roster last season that consisted of 25 freshmen and sophomores. Now, that young roster has a season under its belt. And Nims believes the Mustangs are prepared to turn experience into wins in 2021.
The offensive line is a work in progress given the inexperience up front. The lineman have the size, they just need some playing time. And junior Jason Byers believes the unit has potential if they can continue to develop.
“We need to focus,” Byers said. “We need to pay attention more. We need to make [the younger linemen] hit the books a little more, make the understand what’s going on. But other than that, they all have the potential. I know they do. I’ve seen it in all of them.”
Nims is excited for the talent at the skill positions. He said he expects to rotate some players at various positions. Senior Zach Hall, who is a quarterback and linebacker, could be one of a couple players that could see time at another position since Nims wants to take advantage of his roster’s athleticism.
“We got some guys that can throw it and we got some guys that can catch it as well,” Nims said. “I think that the guys up front will be able to open up some holes for us.”
QUARTERBACK
Nate Boiarski returns at quarterback for the Mustangs. The junior started last season and was a key component in the team’s passing and running games. Boiarski rushed for 564 yards with four touchdowns last season.
RUNNING BACK
The Mustangs have to replace production from Joe Sieracki, who saw time at running back and tight end. Seniors Hunter Perry, Hunter Kundrat and junior James Phillips are returning letter winners who are listed as running backs on the roster.
WIDE RECEIVER
Seniors Will Seger and Perry will lead the receivers. Sophomore Robert Rogers will also be an important pass catcher for GV.
OFFENSIVE LINE
The Mustangs were in the process of determining their offensive line during camp. All five linemen from last season’s team graduated.
Juniors Logan Martin and Byers will lead the offensive line. Sophomore Brady Bogdan will also start.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Bogdan will be the big man in the middle of the Mustangs’ defensive line. Perry will also start on the edge. The remaining spots on the defensive line will come down to who shows the most promise among the young linemen.
LINEBACKER
Junior Casey Turner and Hall will be the focal points at the linebacker position. The position group features a mix of experience and youth, with Alex Baumann and Brendon Hamilton returning as letter winners from last year.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Aidan Whitright is the senior in the secondary. Juniors Trent Doyle and Trent Crum, Boiarski and Rogers will round out the rest of the defensive backfield. Senior Matt Wengard is also in the mix for some playing time.
SPEICAL TEAMS
Boiarski will be the punter, while junior Dylan Hivick will be the place kicker. Wengard and sophomore Justin Hagan will handle the returns.
