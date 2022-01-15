VIENNA — Ryan Shontz liked what he saw from his Pymatuning Valley boys basketball team in the first quarter, despite trailing by one.
The Lakers were sharing the ball offensively, while keeping Mathews in front of them defensively on Friday night.
Mathews went on an 11-0 run midway through the second quarter to distance itself from the visiting Lakers, 83-67. PV committed 22 turnovers as well.
“As the game wore on, as you saw, we couldn’t keep the guys in front of us. That fed everything,” said Shontz, whose team drops to 6-7, 4-3 Northeastern Athletic Conference.
PV was 28-of-59 from the floor while Mathews was 28-of-66, led by Vinny Sharp’s 29 points. Tyler Britton paced the Lakers with 29 as well.
“There were a lot of us miscommunicating and defensively giving them easy shots,” Shontz said. “We’re taking difficult shots and giving them easy shots. It’s not a good formula.”
Dominic Greenwood added 15 points for Mathews (12-1, 7-0), while Ethan Petak added 10. Mathews coach Mike Weymer said his team was ready for a tough PV team that has given the Mustangs fits in the past.
“PV is one of the toughest teams on our schedule every single year,” Weymer said. “I think they lose like 10 games from the varsity team down to the fourth grade. For us to get two wins tonight was awesome.
“Our kids were ready for this one. They stuck it to us in a couple of tough ones last year.”
It’s tough to play in Mathews’ gym, which they call the shoebox.
“It’s like playing in a bug zapper in the basement of a castle,” Shontz said. “It’s a dungeon. I think it’s the worst gym in America as far as I’m concerned.
“They love it. It helps them play. It’s part of their character and why it’s tough to come down here and play.”
Weymer said his team, which is one of the better Division IV teams in northeast Ohio, loves the feeling of the dimly lit, enclosed space. It was a near-capacity crowd on Friday.
“I’m a Mathews grad,” he said. “I played and practiced in this gym every day when I was in school. We love our gym. We play great here, especially on Friday nights when the place gets packed and it gets loud and hot. Everybody is sitting on top of you.”
Mathews put on a display with 11 3-pointers, but the Mustangs’ offense is not predicated on long-range shots as they drove the lane multiple times against PV.
“When we’re moving that ball around, we have between four and five shooters on the floor and any one of them is capable of hitting big shots,” Weymer said. “Generally when one gets going, there’s a chance they’re going to have a lot to follow.”
The rematch is Feb. 15 in Andover, but before that the Lakers will get themselves in order before its next contest Tuesday at home against Maplewood.
“They’re embarrassed by their effort out there,” Shontz said. “They’re embarrassed by their actions. They show up the next morning in practice and take care of it. I expect the same from them this time.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids. I wouldn’t trade for any one of them. We’re not playing great right now, but they’re doing what they can to try to get better.”
