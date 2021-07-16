Morgan scheduled to start for Indians at Athletics

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Eli Morgan delivers in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers in June in Cleveland. Morgan is slated to start Friday night at Oakland as the Indians play their first game after the All-Star Break.

Cleveland Indians (45-42, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (52-40, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 8.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -201, Indians +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Cleveland will meet on Friday.

The Athletics are 27-22 on their home turf. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Mark Canha with a mark of .375.

The Indians have gone 21-23 away from home. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .295 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .337.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 43 extra base hits and is batting .282.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 19 home runs and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by three runs

Indians: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Mark Canha: (hip), Mitch Moreland: (undisclosed).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

