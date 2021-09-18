PERRY — The Lakeside Dragons walked away from Alumni Stadium Friday night knowing it was a game of too many missed opportunities.
Perry proved to be too good of an opponent to not take advantage of them.
Two failed attempts at the Perry goal line in the first half doomed the Dragons as Perry claimed a 36-16 Chagrin Valley Conference win that could’ve been much closer than the final score.
“We’ve got to convert in the red zone,” Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards said. “We drove the field twice and got it inside the two and didn’t get it in. It is a different ballgame if we score there.”
Going against a Perry defense that had given up just seven points total the past two weeks, Lakeside took it right to the Pirates on the opening drive of the game.
The Dragons marched 66 yards on the 13 plays in that drive. Lakeside had a first and goal at the 8, but two short runs and an incomplete pass gave Edwards a fourth-down on the 4-yard line.
Edwards elected to go for it, but senior tailback J’Shon Sanders run got stopped at the 1.
Following a Lakeside fumble near midfield on its next drive, Perry capitalized going up 7-0 on a 1-yard run by sophomore quarterback Brayden Richards.
The Pirates increased their lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
But the Dragons couldn’t capitalize on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Perry on the touchdown that backed the Pirates up on the ensuing kickoff and gave the Dragons the ball at midfield.
A 40-yard completion from quarterback Garrette Siebeneck to sophomore Jimmy Timonere on the ensuing drive gave Lakeside a first-and-goal at the 3.
However, four straight running plays were held up and the Dragons again turned it over on downs.
“When we get in our heavy set, we haven’t been stopped all year,” Edwards said of his goal line formation. “We were going to put it on the offensive line. We had confidence in it.”
Perry (4-1 overall, 2-0 in the CVC) came up with the stops when it needed.
The hosts also displayed the large array of playmakers it has. Senior Javin Richards, Brayden’s older brother, scored on a 23-yard jet sweep play right before the half to give the Pirates a 21-0 lead at intermission.
Perry added scores in the third quarter on a 65-yard interception return by Connor Zgrebnak and then later on a 2-yard run by senior Jadynn Anderson to iincrease the lead to 36-0 and force a running clock.
Lakeside added a couple of late touchdowns and 2-point conversions.
Siebeneck connectedwith junior Malachi Matlock on a 42-yard strike and later a 10-yard pass to junior Cameron Mitchell.
Mitchell also caught both conversion passes.
Siebeneck connected on 16 of 25 passing attempts, finishing with 192 yards.
“We are still learning how to win and how to compete,” Edwards said. “We have to go back to work on Monday, fix the mistakes and get better.”
Lakeside (2-3 overall, 1-1 in the CVC) will look to get back on the winning track when it travels to West Geauga on Friday.
