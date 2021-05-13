Mahaffey improving game before college freshman season

Since Alexis Mahaffey won Ashtabula County Girls Basketball Player of the Year in March, she’s spent a good portion of time preparing for her freshman baskeball season at Bethany College.
The Grand Valley senior goes to school at 6 a.m. twice a week to put up shots, and she regularly works with Mustangs coach Bob McKinney to improve her game.
Ball handling and conditioning are two of the areas she’s focused on the most. Sometimes when teammates are working on their shots in open gyms, Mahaffey spends her time on the sideline running through a separate workout. Other times, the group runs 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 scrimmages.
“I just want to be as prepared as I can be,” Mahaffey said. “So if I’m expected to do a lot of ball handling, I want to be able to do that. If I’m expected to post-up all the time, I want to be able to do that.”
Understanding she may have to adjust her play style to earn playing time, Mahaffey wants to improve every aspect of her game.
She wants to prepare for both an up-tempo style and a half-court offense, which could change on a game-by-game basis.
“When I watched one of their games, I thought they went pretty fast,” Mahaffey said. “They ended up winning the game with a lot of 3-point shots … I thought they got up and down the court pretty fast. I think it depends on who they play too.”
Mahaffey’s game should address one of Bethany College’s weaknesses from last season— rebounding.
The Bisons were outrebounded in five of their six losses by an average of 8.2 rebounds.
Bethany, which competes in intercollegiate athletics at the NCAA Division III level and is a member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) and the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), is located in West Virginia.
Mahaffey’s main goal entering her freshman season is to earn playing time.
“They don’t have anybody graduating,” she said. “Their whole team is staying. I think they’ll have maybe two or three seniors this coming year. They look like they have a really good, talented team so I just really want to try to get playing time.”
Recently, Mahaffey decided to pursue a biology major on the pre-medical track.
Though she admits senioritis has set in, Mahaffey wants to enjoy her last few months at home before transitioning to college.
“I’ve gained a lot from basketball and other activities I’m involved in at school,” Mahaffey said. “I know I’m not going to forget where I came from while I’m in college. I’m just trying to get as much of [those experiences] as I possibly can before I leave.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.