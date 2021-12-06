Madison's Montagner suprasses 1,000 points in career

Like she has done many times in her basketball career, Riley Montagner scored a basket.
This particular one was different, though.
Needing four points to reach 1,000 in her Madison career, the senior tallied a layup and was fouled in the opening quarter against Jefferson in a non-conference contest on Saturday afternoon.
She converted a free throw for a 3-point play, achieving that milestone. The game was stopped and Montagner was honored for her accomplishment.
“Mr. [Tedd] Wagner congratulated me, and I was given flowers,” Montagner said. “It took a lot of pressure off. I was nervous knowing what I needed to get to 1,000.”
Montagner ended with 11 points as the Blue Streaks downed Jefferson 62-35.
She set a goal of 1,000 career points as a freshman.
“I was on track to hit it my junior year, but we only played 12 of our 22 games,” Montagner said. “I’m glad to do this year. I’m glad everyone is healthy and we’re able to play this year.”
With this accomplishment comes plenty of support from teammates, family and friends.
Montagner, who is committed to go to school and play basketball at Notre Dame College in the fall, said she couldn’t reach the mark without her classmates, including Elizabeth Bottar, Chloe Bancroft, Riley Elliott, Payton Lewanski and Riley Wilber.
“I love playing with my teammates,” Montagner said. “We’ve grown together since we were freshmen and I’m truly thankful for them.”
Wagner is proud of Montagner’s accomplishments.
“Riley has achieved everything because of her love of the game and her hard work,” he said. “She has worked to improve every year athletically, in the weight room, and on the court. I’m very excited to see how the rest of the season goes. She is a pleasure to coach and has earned everything she has accomplished.”
Montagner’s goal was to reach 1,000 career points at home. She didn’t in a 59-51 loss to West Geauga on Nov. 26, scoring five points.
The Blue Streaks were supposed to play former Western Reserve Conference opponent Brush on the road Tuesday, but that game was cancelled due to a water main break.
Which brought Montagner to Saturday.
“I want to give a shout out to my friends and family,” she said. “It was a fun experience to experience it on my home court.”
But Montagner isn’t just satisfied with 1,000 career points. She aiming for the school record of around 1,300.
“I like to set goals for myself,” she said. “This goal will help me acheive what I want.”
Montagner is also striving for team success.
Madison is 2-2 on the young season with a close loss to WG.
The Blue Streaks have formidable opponents to play, including at Chardon on Wednesday and at Kenston on Saturday.
“I think we’ll have good games and a good week if we come out prepared,” she said.
