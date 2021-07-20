Madison's Montagner commits to NDC for basketball, academics

Riley Montagner will suit up for the Madison Blue Streaks one more time when the high school girls basketball season comes about.
The rising senior also already knows her next destination — Notre Dame College.
Montagner, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard, committed to the Division II local in South Euclid recently.
“I like the atmosphere,” she said. “One of the big things is that it’s an athletic school, and close to home. I felt it was time to make the decision if I liked it.”
Montagner, who is undecided on a major, ventured down south to look at colleges, but in the end, NDC won out.
“This is a good fit,” she said. “I visited the campus and truly loved it.”
NDC coaches Imani Gordon and Chanel Green recruited Montagner.
“I am very proud of Riley for all the hard work she has done that led to her commitment to Notre Dame College,” Blue Streaks coach Tedd Wagner said. “I have said it before Riley is a gym rat and all her hard work in the gym and the weight room has paid off.
“I know that the process has been long and now that she is committed she can focus on the upcoming season. She has a lot of team goals and individual goals and she can work towards them with a clear mind. Riley is an outstanding student and athlete and this seems like a perfect fit.
Last season, NDC went 14-4 (13-3 in the Mountain East Conference). As winners of the North Division, the Falcons gained a top seed.
They cruised past West Virginia Wesleyan 80-33 in their tournament opener, before falling to Glenville State 88-69 in the next round.
Montagner realizes the work needed to earn playing time at NDC.
“I know it will be hard,” she said. “I’m willing to put the work in and do what I need to do to earn a spot on the team.”
Montagner, a honorable mention All-Ohio selection at Madison last season, is listed as a shooting guard. She’s also scheduled to play that position at NDC.
“I need to get my ballhandling down and shot to be more consistent,” she said.
Montagner has been working on those areas — and more — with the Team Huddle Black team 2022, an AAU squad based out of Canton.
She has been with Team Huddle since eighth grade. The team plays in tournaments in such places as Indiana, Kentucky and Florida.
“These girls are from all over Northeast Ohio,” Montagner said. “I love these girls. They helped build who I am not just on the court, but as a person.”
The team is exposed to bigger tournaments.
“We definitely push each other,” Montagner said. “We work as a team to make us better.”
Montagner said she’s learned plenty from her teammates.
“It’s not always about offense,” she said.
Montagner’s summer season is finished, but she still has work to do.
“I’ll be working out and lifting to get better,” she said.
Once the high school season starts, Montagner is also looking to finish her senior season at Madison positive.
“I’d like to end on a winning note,” she said. “I’d like to develop a winning season.”
Last season for the Blue Streaks, she averaged 17.5 points 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
Montagner shot 40 percent from two-point range, 30 percent from three and 70 percent from the free-throw line. She had a season-high 26 points against Brush.
“I’m a few points away from 1,000 in my career, and the school record for a career is 1,300,” she said.
Last season, Madison defeated Fitch 75-40 in its Division I tournament opener, before falling to third-seeded Akron Hoban 69-33 in a sectional final.
“I’d like to thank coach Wagner and coach [JV coach Heather] Reho,” Montagner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.