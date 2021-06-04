HILLIARD — Becca Martin made her state track and field meet debut on Friday.
The Madison junior threw a personal best of 117-11 on her second throw in the discus, which earned her 12th place in Division I at Hilliard Darby High School.
“All week I’ve been working on trying to be more rotational throughout my throw,” Martin said. “We’ve been working on that a ton and getting more velocity out, and I definitely achieved that on my second throw so that was exciting.”
Her third throw settled at 100-10, the worst of her three throws.
The top-nine finishers advanced to the finals. Seton's Emma Striebich, the ninth-place finisher, advanced to the finals with a 119-02 on her second throw.
“All week this week I’ve been throwing 120s in practice,” Martin said. “One twenty didn’t shake out [Friday], but I’m still proud of how far I’ve grown this year.”
Avon's Molly Radcliffe won the discus with a heave of 144-4.
Martin never thought of making the state meet in discus. At last weekend’s regional meet hosted by Austintown Fitch, her focus was on qualifying in the shot put.
After throwing 36-06 for sixth place— just 5.75 inches from fourth place— Martin thought her hopes of going to Columbus were over. She qualified to regionals in the discus, but her chances of advancing seemed better in shot put.
After missing out on qualifying in shot put in monsoon-like conditions, she hoped to just have fun and throw a personal best in discus.
Martin threw 113-6 on her second attempt.
Her coaches didn’t mention her place, but she realized the only two people left to throw were in front of her in the results, and everyone behind her already threw. As Martin stepped into the circle for her final throw, she realized she secured third place and a spot at the state meet for the first time in her career. Martin threw a 114-0 on her final attempt.
“When she made it in discus, she had no idea,” Madison girls coach Emily Daniels said. “We knew off to the side that she was in third the whole time. The very last throw her face just lit up, and she started crying.”
Martin entered state as the 17th seed according to regional results. Even though she didn’t advance to the finals, besting her PR and finishing higher than her seed were both goals she set before competing Friday.
Martin said achieving those goals helps her move in the right direction for next season.
“I definitely was not thinking to come this far,” she said. “I really just wanted to PR and do some damage at the WRC [Western Reserve Conference] meet, which I did, but I didn’t think I was going to make it this far.”
Martin went from throwing high 90s to low 100s earlier in the season to throwing personal bests in the two most important meets of the year. She consistently improved her throws in almost every meet.
“I’ve improved an insane amount,” Martin said. “The first day [this year] I remember I was scared I was going to get my varsity spot taken away because I had a rough practice on the first day, and I thought some underclassmen were going to swoop up and take it.”
