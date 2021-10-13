Madison's Bottar excited about district tennis opportunity

Elizabeth Bottar has been building up to this point.
The Madison senior has reached the Division I girls tennis district tournament in singles for the first time.
She will start district action, which is scheduled to open Thursday, at Springside District in Akron.
“I’m pretty excited, but I still don’t know what to expect,” Bottar said.
She will go against Breckville senior Lakshmy Arakoni in the opening round.
“I’m going to go out and play my game,” Bottar said.
Bottar is the third seed out of Solon, while Arakoni finished second at Springside.
Bottar is just the third district qualifier at Madison in girls tennis, the other two being Karla Kershaw and Ingrid Brainard in 2002.
“It’s pretty special,” Bottar said. “Last year I was pretty close. It’s a goal I’ve been working towards.”
It hasn’t been an easy road for Bottar. She tore her meniscus in March of her freshman year and missed the following sophomore tennis season and half of the basketball campaign.
“It was definitely hard,” Bottar said. “It was hard when tennis started. I had a big mobilizer brace on my knee.”
Bottar was cleared to play basketball in January 2020.
Then, last season, she took another step forward with a trip to the fourth round of the sectional tournament.
Which brought Bottar to her senior campaign.
In the sectional tournament, she won three, two-set matches, before facing Solon’s Ariel Hsieh in the third round. Bottar defeated Hseih, who was the fourth seed, 1-6, 7-6, 6-4 to put her in the district.
Bottar then faced Western Reserve Conference foe Maddie Atchley for third place.
Bottar and Athchley had two hard-fought sets, before Bottar prevailed 7-5, 6-4.
“For me it was a big thing,” Bottar said. “In my junior year, I lost to her. I beat her in the WRC tournament at first singles. It definitely was good for the tournament, and I wanted to win for myself.”
Bottar started early with tennis.
“I was in first grade,” she said. “Growing up, I played more basketball, but in the last few years, I’ve played more tennis. I’m more of a tennis player now.”
Blue Streaks coach Keith Brainard said athleticism is one of Bottar’s biggest strength.
“She tracks down balls that against other players would most certainly be winners,” Brainard said. “I see other very skilled players getting frustrated when they hit these great shots and Elizabeth finds a way to get them back.”
Another positive attribute for Bottar is not letting a good or bad situation get in the way of the next situation, according to Brainard.
“Tennis is very much a mental game, and it can be mentally taxing to play long points and come out on the losing side of a well-played point,” Brainard said. “In her district-qualifying match, she lost the first set 1-6, and that would be a hurdle most players couldn’t overcome. She has the ability to move on from both the good and the bad and look at the task ahead. That has served her well in more than one close win this year.”
Bottar, who has a grade-point average of 4.4, is honing her game to get ready for the district.
“One thing Elizabeth has been working on over the course of the season is her serve,” Brainard said. “We have been working on getting a higher percentage of her first serves in to alleviate some of the pressure off her second serve. She has been steadily improving, and it helped significantly in the last two sets of her qualifying match at sectionals.”
When the season is finished, Bottar will join the Blue Streaks basketball team for her final season.
Last season, she averaged 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Bottar said there’s the possibility of playing tennis or basketball in college, but is unsure of her future plans at this point.
