Madison throwers focus on 2022 season, sign with colleges

Jamie Landis had one thing in mind for Madison High School throwers Becca Martin and Madelyn Moretti two weeks after Martin completed her trip to the Division I state finals in the discus – reach 40 feet in the shot put and 140 in the discus before the end of the 2022 season.
The two throwers recently signed at Duquesne University (Moretti) and Slippery Rock University (Martin), but the training toward more immediate goals is in focus.
The pair of throwers have been training twice a week in Landis’ garage during the summer.
Mike Martin is the Madison throws coach, but said Landis, a volunteer mentor, is responsible for the girls’ surge. Landis’ son, Nolan, who competes at Indiana University, won the 2019 Division I state championships in the shot put and discus.
“He really is responsible for the effort and these kids’ training,” said Mike Martin, Becca’s father.
Moretti has thrown 38-51/2 in the shot put and 117-6 in the discus, while Becca Martin has distances of 37-73/4 and 117-11.
Colleges noticed their progress as Moretti sought to find a top-notch nursing program, which she did in Duquesne.
“I wanted to find colleges that would support us athletically and academically,” she said. “It was never about chasing a name-brand school or anything like that. It was about finding somewhere we would be supported as students and as athletes.”
Becca Martin wanted to be on an occupational therapy track. Slippery Rock provides her a way to get her doctorate in six to seven years.
“From the moment I stepped on campus and met the coaches, staff and team there, it was a very welcoming facility. It’s like a big family over there,” Becca Martin said.
Signing at their colleges aren’t the end goal for these Madison throwers this year as they keep pushing to improve.
They’ve been squatting around 500 pounds each, working since Becca Martin went to the Division I state meet last spring.
“Since then, 40-140 has been in our brains,” Becca Martin said. “It’s there mentally. We’re getting there physically. We’re making extreme gains in the weight room, both me and Maddie. It’s been quite insane.
“We always joke because our legs have got so much more muscular that we always grow out of all of our shorts. We’ve been putting on a lot more muscle. At this point, it’s about getting the technique right, getting a rhythm and getting all the pieces in place for us and hitting that mark. I think it’s feasible for us for sure.”
Moretti said making those marks are vital to their respective seasons.
“We’ve hit it numerous times,” she said. “At any given day and any meet, it can happen. We’ve worked so hard in the weight room.
“We’ve been students of the sport and we hope it’s going to show this season.”
This past year, the two athletes honed their skills on track and field.
“They’re putting all their focus and attention into it,” Mike Martin said. “We’re never too crazy about specialization of sports, but at this time when you look at it you never argue with specialization when kids are striving at those things and putting in a 365-day-a-year effort into that sport.
“Both of them being rotational throwers, that balance footwork and athleticism is absolutely requisite of that discipline of those throws is something both of those kids absolutely have.”
Moretti made the girls state wrestling tournament last winter. She said her footwork there has translated into the throwing circle.
“It kept me lighter on my feet. In wrestling, you can’t do anything flat footed or the opponent will take you out,” Moretti said. “I learned that the hard way.
“It was more what wrestling could do for me in the throwing circle. It definitely helped with conditioning and I had that mindset that I was capable of doing anything. I set my heart and mind to it because wrestling isn’t easy.”
Getting to state track and field is the goal for both. Moretti barely missed going to regionals last year in both the shot and discus.
She saw Becca Martin compete at regionals and state last season.
“It was a big motivational thing, seeing her,” Moretti said. “I always get really nervous before I throw. It was really nice to watch her not being able to worry about anything that’s happening around her.
“That’s what I wanted to translate this year, having her mindset and no matter what’s going on around you.”
Becca Martin is excited about the upcoming season with a state appearance in mind.
“It was a really surreal experience and we can’t wait to be back this year,” she said.
