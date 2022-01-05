NILES – Dimitri Dragas drove the lane with 14.2 seconds left to give the Madison Blue Streaks a 52-51 overtime win over Niles Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Gymnasium.
Dragas, who had a game-high 22 points, said his team overcame many factors to pull off the win in Trumbull County during the boys basketball game.
He added he tried to boost his team’s confidence with his shots and trying to get his teammates open.
“I think just sticking together,” he said. “We stayed confident in what we did.”
Niles came down and called a time out with 8.2 seconds remaining in overtime at halfcourt.
Keyshon Talley drove the lane heavily guarded by Madison players with 2 seconds left, but the shot went over the basket and out of bounds.
Madison went the length of the court on the pass and ran out the clock to improve to 4-2. Niles dropped to 3-5.
The Blue Streaks were without its leading scorer John Peter Dragas, who is nursing a sore leg and cannot run.
“Anytime you can win without your leading scorer is a good thing,” Madison coach Nick Gustin said. “It shows the guys no matter the style of game that’s being played, if we play our style and play how we’re supposed to we can overcome adversity.”
Niles was supposed to play Jefferson Tuesday, but could not with a couple Falcon players having COVID. Madison stepped up to play the Red Dragons.
The Red Dragons took its first lead of the game at 47-44 on Nate Coots’ 3-pointer a minute into the 4-minute overtime.
The two teams traded baskets until Dimitri Dragas’ game winner later in the extra session.
Madison held a 44-38 lead with 2:15 left in regulation on Landon Albert’s bucket.
Niles started to chip away at the lead even though the Red Dragons missed two buckets and two 3-pointers with 43.3 and 29.6 seconds remaining, respectively.
Coots drove the lane with 18.7 seconds left to cut the Madison lead to 44-42, then Matt Kozak’s putback with 2.3 seconds in regulation tied the game at 44. The Blue Streaks could not answer as the game went to overtime.
This kind of effort told Brandon Kosanovich, who had 14 points, that the Blue Streaks can overcome anything thrown their way this season.
“It helps with our confidence, without our leading scorer,” he said. “It helps out a lot.”
