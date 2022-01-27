SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Dragas brothers accounted for more than 70 percent of the Blue Streaks scoring on Tuesday evening as the Madison boys basketball team defeated Lakeside 68-45.
The Blue Streaks started a slow but sophomore guard John Dragas led Madison with 29 points and older brother, Dimitri, a senior, scored 20 to lead the Blue Streaks (8-4) at Lakeside.
“I just thought we came out in the second half and had a little more intensity,” Madison headcoach Nick Gustin said.
Gustin said the rest of his team feeds off the energy of the Dragas brothers. The Blue Streaks needed that energy after the Dragons (3-11) held them to 24 points in the first half.
“We couldn’t find the ocean [in the first half] from 10 feet,” Gustin said.
Lakeside head coach Matt Newsome said the Dragas brothers are hard to stop. He said his team tried to face guard J.P. Dragas.
“He is just a high energy kid ... he just doesn’t stop,” Newsome said.
Gustin said the second-half defense caused some turnovers and Madison moved out to a 46-30 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Things got a little interesting in the fourth quarter, however, when Lakeside’s junior guard Da’Sjaun Williams hit four 3-pointers in a row and the Dragons cut the lead to 55-50.
Madison put together a few fast breaks and steals to increase their lead to 10 on its way to a 13-point victory.
Williams, who did not start due to an illness on Monday, led the Dragons with 26 points. Kamron Crockett scored 10 points for Lakeside and Fernando Cotts added eight points. Newsome said Cotts is shooting more than 40 percent from both corners.
Gustin said he is looking for more consistency as they prepare for the rest of the season and head into the Division I sectional tournament.
