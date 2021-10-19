MADISON — When a team sets its sights high, the chance of stumbling on the small steps are not too much of a concern..
The Madison girls soccer team has lofty goals for this postseason. The Blue Streaks took the first step Monday night with a 9-0 win over Willoughby South at Madison High School in Division I sectional semifinal action.
Senior captain Emma Burgard said her team was confident, but more importantly, they were focused on taking care of the matter at hand before moving on to bigger goals.
“We had an emphasis on working the ball around the field and switching it across the field,” she said. “We were all super-pumped for this game and we all played with our hearts on our sleeve.”
They also played primarily in the South end of the field.
Madison (11-5), wasted little time getting on the scoreboard.
Amelia Swinarski opened the scoring with a boot into the net less than eight minutes into the match. Four minutes later, Katie Frania scored, then two minutes later Swinarski found the back of the net once again. Zoey Deligianis and Reese Meister followed with goals to give Madison a 5-0 lead at the half.
Madison finished off South in the second half with four more goals. Swinarski scored twice, giving her 18 on the season to go with 14 assists. Meister notched her second of the match and Liz Bailey put one in the book.
After seeing his team struggle a few times this season in matches they were favored in, Madison coach Chad Butler said the team responded well in the postseason opener.
“We had a couple of games earlier in the season that we felt good coming into and kind of came out flat,” he said. “The message today was ‘It’s postseason and there’s no senior on any team ever that wants their season to end, so we can’t give them a reason to believe we’re willing to lose this game.’ I think they came out with a lot of pressure and a lot of focus and I think it paid off big time.”
The win sent Madison into a Division I sectional final. They will play at Canton GlenOak Thursday at 6 p.m.
Butler said this was the first time he passed on the opportunity to take a bye in the first round, opting to play a team from out of the area, but one his program has not seen before.
“They’re a team that we’ve seen in preseason tournaments and we’ve done well against,” Butler said. “Of our five losses, four were on grass. So, we kind of sacrificed home-field advantage to have a path that we thought was the best path to get back to the district final.”
Regardless of the path, Butler said his team has the drive and determination that could take them a long way.
“The one thing this team has is the drive,” the coach said. “When they talk about doing things, they talk about doing great things. They want to go all the way, they never want to see it end, which is invaluable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.