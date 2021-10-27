HUDSON — The Madison girls volleyball team’s up-and-down ride into a Division I district semi-final match ended abruptly on Tuesday evening.
Massillon Jackson swept the Blue Streaks 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 to reach the district final.
Madison (10-14) ran up against a team with dominant blockers and spikers.
Jackson took a lead in each set and kept it. Jackson led early in the first set. The Blue Straks tied it up at 8-8 before Jackson grew a lead of four to six points and kept the lead throughout the first set.
A similar pattern occurred in the second set as Jackson started out with a 5-0 lead. Madison drew even at 9-9 before Jackson increased the lead to 15-12, then 18-11 on the way to the 25-17 victory.
The final set again started with a 5-0 Jackson lead. That was extended to 12-1 before Madison closed the gap to 18-9.
Ellie Smith recorded nine kills and 14 digs.
Riley Meister posted seven digs and Delaney McGrain chipped in with 14 digs.
“It was an emotional rollercoaster I would say,” Madison head coach coach Leslie Smith said of the 2021 volleyball season. She said the team started the year slow and picked it up towards the end of the season.
Smith said Jackson is a very good team with no major weaknesses.
“They are solid across the board,” she said. “They have athletes.”
Smith said this is her fifth year as head coach, but started coaching the seniors as the seventh grade coach. That included her daughter Ellie. She said coaching her daughter is something they will share forever.
Madison Athletic Director John Dragas said the Western Reserve Conference schedule helped prepare the team for the tournament season.
The Blue Streaks were 3-9 in conference play before beating Lakeside and Louisville in sectional tournament match in leading to the district tournament.
“This has been a tremendous run for them. I am happy for the girls,” Dragas said.
There were a few tears shed in the huddle following the game but Smith said she was proud of the team that really improved at the end of the year.
