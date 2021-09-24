MADISON — One thing Leslie Smith is hoping to see her Blue Streak volleyball team develop is a little more confidence.
Going against an undefeated team, such as Chardon, can certainly be an opportunity to have your confidence surge as much as it is a chance to have it bottom out.
Thursday night the Blue Streaks belief in their ability to play against one of the top teams in the area probably went up and down the confidence spectrum a time or two as they fell to the Hilltoppers; 25-21, 11-25, 20-25, 21-25 in Western Reserve Conference volleyball action at Madison High School.
Madison (5-5, 2-4) looked as if an upset could be in the works early as they broke away from the Hilltoppers midway through the opening set to take a 16-10 lead. Chardon closed to within 21-19, but Madison was able to close out the win.
In the second set, things went completely the other way. The third and fourth, though her team did not do enough to force a fifth set, Smith said her team should have at least proven to themselves that they have the ability to play against top-caliber opponents.
“I think we’re starting to believe we can compete,” the coach said. “That’s what we need, we need a little more confidence. We’re starting to be able to come back when we get down. We’re getting there, we’re just way too up and down right now at this point. We took that first set, then we played poorly in the next.”
In the third and fourth, however, they battled back. Down 17-9 and 23-14, Madison did not go quietly. Strong play at the net by Ella Masony and Carley Coaforte along with some tough serving by Ellie Smith helped the Blue Streaks crawl back to within 24-20 before Chardon ended the set.
In the fourth, the set was tied at 12, before Chardon went on an 8-2 run to take control. Again though, Madison fought back, getting a 4-1 spurt, then scoring three straight before Delaney McGrain’s serve went into the net to nip another comeback.
“It was nice to see them come back and make some strides,” Smith said. “We just have to cut down on our errors. It’s disappointing because we played our hearts out and then we just gave up on certain plays.”
Chardon, which is coached by 2004 Madison graduate Allison Fisher, now sits at 13-0 on the season.
After dropping the first set, being able to refocus was key according to the coach.
“The key is just defense and ball control,” Fisher said. “Game one we did not have ball control. In between sets, we talked about putting that match behind us. It was a new set, a new game, a new match. To not think about that, but to focus forward and focus on ball control.”
Madison will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Perry for a tournament with Berkshire and Lakeview.
