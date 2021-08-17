Madison football ingrained in senior quarterback O'Brien

Editor’s Note: This is the seventh of a series of player profiles leading up to the 2021 football season.
MADISON — Madison football has been a part of Michael O’Brien’s life since the day he was born.
“I told Michael the other day that I remember pushing him around in a stroller and him eating dinner on the sidelines while his brother was out there,” Michael’s mother Julie O’Brien said of the Blue Streaks senior quarterback. “I even have pictures on the sidelines of me being pregnant with Michael. This child has literally been on a football field from the womb.”
Football has been a family affair for sure, as her husband, John, has coached football in the Madison Youth leagues for years and has assisted at the varsity level the last six years.
Julie’s older son, also named John, played throughout the Madison system, graduating in 2012 and then playing at Kenyon College.
And now, Michael will stroll under center for the second straight year with the task of helping lead an improved Madison team, one that went uncharacteristically winless in the coronavirus-pandemic riddled 2020 season.
“He is a definite lead-by-example guy,” Madison coach Mike Gilligan said. “We would love for him to be more vocal, but he has that quiet, calm demeanor that isn’t a bad thing at quarterback. He is going to be a guy who is going to have to make some big throws in certain situations for us.”
While Gilligan and even Julie admitted that Michael is quiet, one of his teammates and lifelong friends admitted the 6-foot-3 senior will speak when needed.
“He really puts everyone in their place,” said senior tight-end Landon Albert, who has played with O’Brien in various sports since preschool. “Anyone who goofs around, he tells them to knock it off. He is a good leader on the field. He has come a long way from when we started.”
What started fueling his passion for the sport was a moment at the end of his brother’s senior season. Michael was a ballboy on the varsity sideline during that year, and it was what he experienced in the final game of the year, a 21-20 loss to Riverside, that gave him his purpose.
“I remember John’s last game where he scored two touchdowns (as a wide receiver),” Michael recalled of a game that ended Madison’s season. “It was a rainy and muddy game, but I just saw that night the bond he had with and towards his teammates, and how that bond has stayed even to this day. I just wanted to have that too, and to follow in his footsteps.”
Julie, in a separate conversation, brought up that same moment but in more detail.
“After John’s last game as a senior, all of John’s teammates went out after the game,” she said. “Michael was still in elementary school (fourth grade) and when we got home, I went up to his room and he was crying. When I asked him why he was so sad, he said that all his friends were graduating and he didn’t know what he was going to do.
“The kids were so close, he thought they were his friends,” Julie said with a chuckle. “Since then, that is all he wanted for himself.”
Being able to help create that environment is why he embraces the leadership responsibility required at quarterback.
“I just like being able to slow the game down for myself, being in control, directing traffic and getting things organized,” Michael said. “I always wanted to play quarterback on Friday nights in front of our community, hearing them cheering and having fun with the kids I grew up with the past 12 years. We couldn’t do that much last year due to COVID and not many people at the games. Now that people will be there, it definitely is going to be fun this year.”
Not only is Michael a leader on the field, but he carries a 4.5 cumulative grade point average and is currently ranked second in his class. A hard worker, it is no surprise that O’Brien, who also plays basketball, has put in the work this offseason to learn and improve on last year, when he threw for 889 yards and seven touchdowns in his eight games under center.
“Michael has expanded his understanding of coverages and why things that may work on one play, may not work the next,” Madison offensive coordinator Mike Martin said. “He has arm talent, but his intelligence is his strongest suit so we have worked hard to slow the game down for him and just make good decisions. He has done a great job with that.”
Madison, which has run a spread offense the last several years, made the decision to go back to a more traditional power-I offense this year in order to take advantage of the arm and intelligence O’Brien brings.
By simplifying the offense, the Blue Streaks hopes they will see a payoff when they takes the field for the opener Friday against Geneva.
“Obviously we want to do better than last year,” he said. “We want to get the program going in a good direction for those following us. I am feeling more experienced with all the stuff we are doing. I’m more confident and comfortable, and we are ready to go.”
