EASTLAKE — The district runner-up medallion hanging around the neck of Autumn Hejduk was a nice ornament ... it just wasn’t very practical.
The Madison senior goalie probably would have preferred something she could have dried a few tears on.
But, even after the Blue Streaks’ 5-0 loss to Walsh Jesuit in Thursday night’s Division I district final, Hejduk was able to break a smile.
“It means everything,” Hejduk said of reaching the district final. “We’ve done this entire season just making the next game and pushing each other and it’s been such a wild ride. It’s been ups and downs and we’ve been with each other the entire time.”
Emotion is commonplace this time of year. It’s something Madison coach Chad Butler said they have earned by playing deep into the postseason year in and year out.
But it’s also come by the love and commitment the players develop for the game and more importantly each other.
“I think the biggest part is we’re out here fighting day in and day out just for each other,” Hejduk said. “We go to practice, we mess around, we have fun and we create these friendships and everything about our team is about family. That’s the strength of our program.”
The family did not have enough to stem a Walsh team which is ranked fourth in Ohio and 23rd nationally, according to MaxPreps.
The Warriors flexed their muscle less than four minutes into the match. Reagan Pentz navigated through the Blue Streaks defense to get a clean look at the goal and buried a shot to the right of Hejduk.
Walsh added two more scores before halftime, one from Kayla Flory off a rebound and another by Hannah Pachan off a corner kick.
“They have a very storied history of being a phenomenal program,” Butler said of the Warriors. “Early on, we did not come out aggressive as we normally would have. That’s rough for us, but it still pushes us forward. We still battled for all eighty minutes and played to the best of our ability.”
The Warriors will move on to the Division I regional tournament.
For Madison, the season ends with a record of 13-6. Walsh was the second top-10 team in the state they played this season. The Blue Streaks lost to Kenston 3-0 earlier in October. The Bombers are currently ranked sixth in the state.
While playing into late October is pretty much a norm for Madison, Butler said the team took a big step with what it accomplished this season.
“When we went to the super district, I thought it would be a long time before we ever saw a district final,” the coach said. “Prior to going to a bigger district, what we would have done on Monday [defeated Mentor 1-0] would have been more than enough to earn a district title.
“Walsh is obviously a good team, but I think we earned the right to be out here and play against them. It was not our night, but every year seems to outdo the last one just a little bit and move the program a little further ahead. I think these girls took a huge step in putting the name Madison across the state of Ohio.”
Hejduk added, “We may not have come out as victors tonight, but, we finished that game as a family and as a team, and we’ll always have that.”
