Madison enters today’s Division I district semifinal matchup against Walsh Jesuit after playing its best softball of the season over the past week.
First, the Blue Streaks’ ace Alyssa Lavdis threw a two-hitter in a 2-0 sectional win over Massillon Jackson on May 12.
“That was definitely our big win,” Madison coach Arthur Rose said. “We’ve had a couple of them. We played really well defensively. We pitched really well, and when we had an opportunity to score — we only had like two opportunities to score in that game — we took advantage and scored.”
Over the weekend, Lavdis, who plans on attending the University of Tennessee Chattanooga for school and to play softball, eclipsed the 250-strikeout mark. She also threw a perfect game in a 17-strikeout win over Kenston on Friday.
“She’s really bought in and understands setting up pitches,” Rose said. “Where every pitch doesn’t have to be a strike. She’s gotten much better at adhering to a game plan of this is how we’re going to attack people, and the strikeouts will just come.”
Naturally, with Lavdis dominant on the mound, teams regularly attempt bunts and try slap-hitting. Rose believes Madison’s (15-7) bunt defense has been one of its greatest improvements this season.
“Our defense has gotten better, especially our bunt defense, which I think will be heavily tested against Walsh Jesuit because they have some very fast players,” Rose said. “They’re really good at putting the ball in play and beating it out. Our bunt defense has been getting better every week.”
Madison utilizes a number of different defensive formations to counteract bunting, and with Lavdis pitching well, they’ve experienced a number of situations where they can practice their bunting defense in game settings.
“We’ve got about five different defenses that we play,” Rose said. “We shift our players around quite a bit. We take gambles, and it’s kind of a gamble because you shift your defense and everything needs to click. Your pitcher needs to hit her spot so they can’t beat our shift. When it all comes together, it looks good.”
Those defensive sets will prove to be key in today’s game against a speedy Walsh Jesuit team. With both Lavdis and Warrriors’ ace Natalie Susa pitching, the game could come down to bunting defense.
Offensively, Madison needs to find ways to get on base against Susa.
So far this season, she’s thrown two no-hitters in mercy-ruled shortened games while helping the Warriors secure a 17-3 record. Her most recent no-hitter came in a 10-0 win over Kent Roosevelt in the sectional final on May 12.
“We’ve gotta put the ball in play,” Rose said. “Their pitcher’s really, really good. I looked at how they played a couple teams from around here.
“They played NDCL [Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin], and their coach used to be my assistant coach so he kind of gave me their rundown on them. [Walsh Jesuit’s] pitcher is one of the best pitchers around … We’ve gotta find a way to put our bat on the ball.”
The first pitch for today’s district semifinal at Mentor against Walsh Jesuit is set for 2 p.m.
