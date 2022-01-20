JEFFERSON — Stepping onto the mat for the final bout of the between Edgewood and Jefferson, Warriors sophomore Ezekiel Lucas knew all he needed was to avoid being pinned to secure a dual win for his team.
When you have aspirations of wrestling in the state tournament in a few months, it’s tough to not think about winning every time out.
Lucas took on the Falcon’s Brent Dietrich for the 175-pound match, in the main event Thursday night.
“I think they [Jefferson] were trying to put pressure on me,” Lucas said of being the final match of the evening.
He had pinned Dietrich at Perry’s Pin City tournament a few weekends ago, but this time was much different.
Lucas scored a takedown in the first period, but Dietrich returned the favor late in the second and led 4-2 going to the third period.
From the bottom position, Lucas escaped off the whistle. A 4-3 loss would have preserved a win for his team, but that was not his strategy.
“I was going to go all out those final 30 seconds,” he said. “I was going to do whatever I had to do to win.”
By staying on the attack, Lucas forced Dietrich into two penalty points, which turned out to be the difference in the match. Lucas won 5-4 and wrapped up a 39-30 win over the Falcons.
“What Zeke does, he does well,” Edgewood coach Gregory Stolfer said. “He listens, he finishes his shots, he keeps his hips in, he’s had a great season. He took third at Perry, he was the champion at Howland and he’s just putting everything together right now.”
The win improved Lucas to 19-3 on the season going into next weekend’s Chagrin Valley Conference tournament.
Falcons coach Cody Lewis said the final match certainly lived up to its billing.
“I thought it lived up to the hype,” Lewis said. “Brent wrestled a good match, but he gave away too many points. You can’t beat good wrestlers giving up points. Every time they wrestle, I think it’s going to be a one-point match and it’s going to come down to the last 30 seconds. Every time they wrestle, I think that’s the match we’re going to see.”
Mistakes were costly, but Lewis gave Lucas plenty of credit as well.
“There’s no quit in Brent,” Lewis said. “I think when he gets nervous, he snaps a little bit and he’s afraid to attack. It’s not that Brent gave the match away, Zeke did just everything he needed to do to win. It was a great match, just a frustrating way to lose that match.”
The dual started at 190 with Jefferson claiming a pair of forfeits and a 12-0 lead.
At 285, Troy Peterson got the Warriors going with a pin. The two teams traded forfeits at 106 and 126 and had double forfeits at 113 and 120.
At 132, Jonotahn Waszil fell behind 7-0, but rallied back for a pin to put the Falcons on top 24-12.
“He made a stupid wrestling mistake early in the match and that’s where all those points came from,” Lewis said. “I told him, ‘Just wrestle your stuff.’ As soon as he did that ... he’s a good kid. He lost a close match over the weekend, but he’s a solid wrestler.”
Jefferson got another pin at 138 from Mason Jacobs to push the lead to 30-12, but after that, the Warriors showed their dominance of their middle-weights.
Austin Paneto, Kyle Biller, Josh Biller and Kurt Corrigan all racked up pins from 144 to 165 to give Edgewood a 36-30 advantage, before Lucas finished it off with his decision.
“It was a good night of wrestling,” Stolfer said. “Our guys did what they were supposed to do and I’m super proud of them. Jefferson did a lot of things right and we had to answer it.”
