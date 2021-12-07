Loomis lifts Spartans to win on buzzer beater

CONNEAUT — Sophomore guard Chance Loomis nailed a game-winning 3-pointer
at the buzzer to give the
Conneaut Spartans a thrilling 55-52 win Monday night against Horizon Science Academy Dragons of Cleveland.
Loomis felt confident when he released the ball in the air as he had practiced shooting that same 3-pointer from the right corner many times before.
“It was like a win or lose type of thing. I practiced it on Saturday several times and I knew that corner shot was something I could hit so I went for it,” Loomis said. “I’m very excited, it felt great. I’m glad I could help my team get a win.”
The non-conference game was the season opener for Conneaut (1-0).
Horizon Science Academy dropped to 1-2.
Loomis finished the game with 11 points, and it was the first time in the returning letter-winner’s career that he hit a buzzer-beater.
“He’s put a lot of time in man, he’s played a lot of basketball in the offseason,” Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said. “If anybody deserves that, he’s earned it that’s for sure.
“To his credit, he missed three or four layups in the second half, including a couple breakaways that were contested, so it was nice to see him be confident and make that shot.”
The Spartans trailed 50-44 with about four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but didn’t give up a field goal to the Dragons the rest of the game only allowing two free throws.
“I thought that was the key and the other team was willing to take some quick shots,” Tallbacka said. “Our defense was better, we got desperate and had to sell out on defense there, but credit to the kids.”
Conneaut tied it up at 52-52 when junior forward Zack Rice nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner with about 40 seconds remaining.
“I thought the play before that was just as important when Zack Rice tied it with a three,” Tallbacka said.
“That was great execution and Robert Hagstrom set a great screen and Chance got him the ball.”
Conneaut got a stop on defense and the Spartans called timeout with about 15 seconds to draw up the winning play.
“The play was a ball screen with [Rice] and Robert [Hagstrom] and we kind of figured against a zone it would be tough sledding and we thought it would be a kick to Chance or Chase Carpenter,” Tallbacka said. “Zack Rice was unselfish and found an open teammate and he stuck it.”
Rice led Conneaut in
scoring with 13 points,
and Hagstrom added 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
In a game that featured several back-and-forth runs by each team, the Spartans built a 29-23 lead at halftime.
Conneaut scored first in
the second half to make it 31-23 and the eight-point lead was the largest by either team.
However, the Dragons got hot and outscored the Conneaut 21-8 the rest of the third quarter, including 10 straight points to take a 44-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Conneaut, which trailed almost the entire fourth quarter, fought back and outscored the Dragons 16-8 in the final quarter and didn’t take the lead back until the game winner.
“We were down six at halftime, so we came back, cut the lead and then we went up five or six points there,” Horizon Science coach Mike Sklad said. “We were in it until the end, and they hadn’t really hit too many outside shots most of the game.
“I give them credit for hitting the [game-winning] shot it was good defense by our guys. We rotated, and
we switched on the play. Again, credit to their shooter for hitting the shot that they hadn’t really done the whole game.”
Tallbacka was pleased his team was able to start the season with the win.
“Credit to the kids, it wasn’t pretty I thought we had way too many turnovers, but we’re not giving any
wins back that’s for sure,” he said. “Credit to Horizon Science it was a long road trip for them, they played very well.”
Hagstrom grabbed 15 rebounds, while Kiefer Mandagelo and Larry Hamm each dished out four assists.
Conneaut is slated to host Lakeside on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
