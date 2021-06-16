Long-time Geneva educator, coach Noble remembered

“Useless Knowledge.”
That’s what Scott Torok said bonded him and Dennis Noble.
Whether it was the starting lineup from the Oakland A’s dynasty of the early 1970s to the great hockey teams that skated in his hometown of Pittsburgh, to their days coaching scholastic sports at Geneva, on even your worst day, Noble, the long-time teacher, had the ability to break you into a smile with a story from the past.
Noble, 64, died last Thursday from complications related to brain cancer, a disease he’d been fighting for two years.
“If you knew him he was your friend,” Torok said
Noble loved sports. He could talk endlessly about them. But more than that, he loved being a teacher and he loved the people whose lives he had the opportunity to impact.
“He would have never retired,” Torok said. “He loved being in the classroom. He loved teaching, he found that passion with Coach (Arnold) Bradshaw and he was good at it.”
Noble was raised in Pittsburgh. He went on to graduate from Clarion College in 1978 where he was a sportswriter for the school newspaper.
Teaching was a passion Noble discovered a bit later in life. He earned a master’s degree in education from Kent State in 1993 and took his love for the classroom back to Geneva where he’d spend the remainder of his life teaching and coaching at Geneva Middle School.
“He would have taught all the way to the end if he had his choice,” Geneva Middle School Principal Alex Anderson said.
Noble just about did. His diagnosis came in the spring of 2019. Rather than soak up sick time or travel the world savoring every moment of the days he had remaining, Noble returned to the classroom.
“He actually worked through the 2019-20 school year after he was diagnosed with all that,” Anderson said. “To think about what he must have gone through to have the strength to teach an entire school year after going through the diagnosis and being involved in the treatment and all the therapy that he was involved with.
“Most people would have just thrown in the towel, but he really wanted to be there for the kids. He was a really persistent person and he wanted to be there for the kids.”
Aside from teaching language arts, and coaching several sports, most notably basketball and track, Noble was also director of Fellowship for Christian Athletes.
Anderson said Noble was someone that as a principal, he would “lean on” as a spiritual leader when difficult and even tragic moments hit the school.
“Being the principal, I was often the bearer of bad news,” Anderson said. “I would always refer to him to lead our staff in prayer.”
High school teacher Robert Dipofi said.“Denny was a Godly man. He always had time for kids and saw the best in them, both on the court and in the classroom. He was a consummate professional in all that he did.”
Noble attended the People’s Church in Geneva. His pastor, Mike Rose, said he had a natural instinct for seeing the best in everyone.
“He would see more in you than you would ever see in yourself,” Rose said. “I remember that very much and how it benefited me. He lived well and he loved well.”
As much as he loved athletics, what Noble stressed to the kids most was character.
“Every season he would sit his teams down and tell his kids ‘Your first priority in life is to be good sons and daughters, good brothers and sisters, good grandsons and granddaughters, good students, and good citizens in our community,’” Anderson said. “After that, it’s time to focus on being an athlete. Those were the type of qualities that he instilled in people. I always admired that in him.”
Administrators were not the only ones that admired him. Students such as 2019 graduate Jason Corlew, who is pursuing a degree in education at Kent State, said Noble had an incredible influence in his life.
“He inspired me to be a teacher,” Corlew said. “He was such a great guy. All the kids loved him and appreciated him. He was a great storyteller. He’d get his lessons done fast so he could share stories with us.”
Corlew plays club hockey at Kent. Noble made the trip to Portage County on a couple of occasions to see him play.
Plans are currently underway at Geneva schools to create a scholarship in his name.
“He was so many people’s favorite teacher,” Torok said. “He’s really going to be missed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.