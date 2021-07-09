Before the start of the girls summer league basketballseason, St. John coach NickIarocci thought it was going to be a fun experience for the girls. He didn’t put too much stock into observations that could be made on the court.
Now that the league completed its schedule, the St. John head coach has changed his perspective. Iarocci and other coaches in the league started taking note of the strengths and weaknesses of their teams.
“Maybe it was a big stride during the summer that,maybe, I wouldn’t have got without it,” Iarocci said.
The league consisted of all eight teams in Ashtabula County. Each team played seven games, which were held at rotating sites. Jefferson, Edgewood, Lakeside, Geneva and St. John were the host sites.
Jefferson head coach T.J. Furman also began to highlight areas of the game where the Falcons were strong or needed improving.
“I definitely see growth, and that’s what I want to see from when our season ended to where we’re at now,” Furman said. “The summer time is where you grow. You really got to put the time in to get better.”
Jefferson had a young roster last season. The players with varsity experience were still maturing, while some freshmen and sophomores were trying to learn the system without a structured offseason in 2020.
Forman said he’s looking forward to how the teamperforms when the season starts in November since his players have more court time under their belts.
“This was definitely abenefit,” Furman said.
Furman and Iarocci plan to get a little more work in with the players. But they plan to also let the girls begin to enjoy their summer.
Iarocci said he wants his girls to enjoy the final couple weeks of summer before some of his players begin their fall sports seasons. He said it’s important for the players to strike a balance between being athletes and being young adults.
“I think time management is really, really important,” Iarocci said. “I know nobody wants to get outworked, but at the same token, if you stretch yourself too thin, it could be detrimental.
“It’s kinda cool just being a teenager in the summer some times, too — just doing fun stuff.”
Forman said it was fun getting a chance to see his players on the court against other county basketball players in a non-competitive setting.
Iarocci shared that thought and credited Edgewood athletic director Steve Kray for putting together the league.
“I hope this is here to stay,” Iarocci said. “It was really fun.”
