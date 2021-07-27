ASHTABULA — Players and coaches from Gallia County and Fairland live less than a 45 minute drive from each other but drove five hours to battle for a 9-11 Little League girls softball state championship.
Fairland came back from a three-run deficit in the sixth inning to earn a victory over Gallia County and end the tournament on Monday evening at Cederquist Park.
“It’s surreal,” said Tim Cornell, the manager of the Fairland team after a celebration of hugs that left smiles all over the faces of players, parents and coaches.
Cornell said his squad was the runner-up in their district with Gallia County winning.
Frank Cole, Little League District 1 administrator, said the teams were given the choice of staying in Ashtabula to play or head to neutral site in southern Ohio tomorrow but Fairland made sure that game wasn’t needed.
Ashtabula has been thehome of five Ohio Little League state tournaments and one continues today in the 8-10 girls softball competition back at Cederquist Park.
Three state championships, two softball and a baseball, were held in early July in the midst of a week of monsoon-like rain that kept Cole and his volunteers busy for more than a week with rain delays and hours of field maintenance.
“We don’t have rain andas much field maintenance,” Cole said of the more recent tournaments that pumped dollars into the owners of local hotels and restaurants.
Parents and players gathered in parking lots and tent cities Monday afternoon waiting for the games to start.
Three out of town teamsare left in the 8-10 bracket with the loser’s bracket game scheduled for today and the championship on Wednesday, Cole said.
The Pymatuning Area Little League team got third in the 9-11 competition and Ashtabula competed in the 8-10 championship, according to Cole.
