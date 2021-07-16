ASHTABULA — Area Little League officials are getting a short a break before state tournaments return to the city on July 24.
Rain delays were the focus of activity from Sunday through Tuesday as district and state Little League action occurred at Cederquist Park and at Havens Complex in Jefferson Township.
Jim Kingston, an Ashtabula Little League board member, said the on going rain made it challenging to complete the tournament and could only have been accomplished with all the help from volunteers.
“We moved the Little League state senior games to Jefferson,” Kingston said of the field at Havens Complex that drains well after rain. Games, or portions of games, were played on Monday and Tuesday in Jefferson.
“It has been all hands on deck,” Kingston said. He said there were 15 volunteers, including many parents, preparing fields for a Little League District 1 Little League loser’s bracket final at Cederquist Park.
A District 1 championship game was moved to Tuesday evening under the lights at 8 p.m. in Jefferson after rains pounded the area. Jefferson will be representing District 1 as the Major League champs and will be traveling to Ironton to compete.
“Some guys were here from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” Kingston said while announcing the 8-9-10 All-Star game between Ashtabula and Geneva on Thursday evening. Menacing skies hovered north of Cederquist Park as the players tried to get the game in with the winner heading to Tallmadge for the District 1 championship.
Officials said 100 bags of a product for drying baseball fields was used Wednesday at Cederquist Park. “We had help from parents on both teams,” Kingston said.
Cederquist welcomes teams from all over Ohio for the 8-9-10 and 9-10-11 All-Star state tournaments that start on July 24, Kingston said.
“We’ve (also) invited the second-place teams from every district,” he said.
