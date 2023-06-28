Northeastern Ohio has more challenges than the rest of the state because of weather issues, said Little League District 1 Administrator Frank Cole of the difficulty in getting early season games in because of cold, rainy weather.
Cole said the regular seasons are concluded, or nearing conclusion, and the district tournaments are upon us.
“I think it [the season] went really fast,” Cole said.
The recently-held Tony Tulino Tournament, helped area teams get more games in and the opportunity to earn medals. Cole said the tournament honors the Tulino family who has done so much to assist Little League in Ashtabula County.
Cole said the tournament will likely be held in the middle of the season next year and provide teams with six to eight more games for the athletes.
He added the state district administrators are getting better at working together to find the dates for state tournaments earlier.
Cole said the increased organization should allow for more games.
“We start with the state tournaments and work backwards,” he said.
One of two District 1 teams will go straight to the Girls Junior League softball championships because no other state teams are fielding teams in that age group. The winning team will be playing at the regional tournament in Pendleton, Indiana.
Cole said participation in the boys baseball Major and Minor leagues has been strong, but maintaining numbers in the girls division has proved to be challenging.
Ashtabula will host the 50-70 All Stars State Championship from July 5-10. A combined team from Jefferson/Kingsville and Pymatuning Valley will battle against a squad from Cuyahoga Falls for a berth in the tournament to be held at Cederquist Park.
Those interested in finding results to the tournament can check out the Little League District 1 Facebook page where the tournament results are updated regularly.
