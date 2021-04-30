Little league activities slated to begin this weekend

The sound of aluminum bats and the smack of a ball landing in a leather glove ... sounds that are iconic with summer and little league baseball will be back in a few places that they were not last summer.
Baseball is back this spring as youngsters in Ashtabula County are set to take the field this weekend.
All of the parks in Little League District 1, which includes all of Ashtabula County, are open this summer, including those that were closed a year ago.
Andover, Conneaut, and Geneva all made the decision to not play a season ago. This year, the games will resume. The response from the different communities shows that people are excited to see kids play again, but at the same time, still somewhat concerned over COVID-19.
League presidents from Andover and Geneva have seen overwhelming interest from their communities to get back on the diamond.
“We’re still going strong even though the pandemic is still going on,” Andover President Cody Paul said. “We’re excited, ready to get started.’
Paul said the number of kids who have signed up to play ball this year has surpassed what they had two years ago. The decision to not have a season last year was not something he worried about having an effect on participation numbers this year.
“I don’t think there was a concern,” Paul said. “We still had some kids that went out and played in other areas, but I think as a league standpoint and the combatting of all the regulations from the health department, we felt like ‘we wouldn’t put our kids through it, why put the community through it?’”
In Geneva, league president Jeremy Habina said there was a bit of concern, but the response from the community has been ‘quite amazing.’
“I’m really happy,’ Habina said. “I was a little leary, because we didn’t have a season last year. A lot of players had to turn back or go to other leagues. But, it seems everybody has come back and I’m really happy with it.”
The news is not as optimistic at other parks, though. Conneaut also chose not to play last season. This season, the game will return, but the response from the community indicates there could still be some concern.
“Numbers started very, very low, we had to extend our sign-ups to get enough kids to play.” Conneaut President John McFadden said.
McFadden said the pandemic is probably not as much the cause for the low numbers, though. He added the numbers had been on the decline over the past few years.
The decision to not play last season is something he stands by.
“We were more concerned for the safety of the kids,” McFadden said. “We decided not to play because of COVID, and our biggest concern was getting all the kids back on the field in a safe manner as soon as possible.”
Safety will still be a big part of the game this season.
Vaccinations and the reopening of schools may have taken the headlines away from the spread of the virus, but league parks will provide plenty of reminders of the health concerns still ongoing.
“We still have our restrictions, the social distancing, it’s just not as strenuous as it was last year,” Ashtabula President Frank Cole said.
Like last year, players will not use the dugout, except for the pitcher and catcher, but be spaced out along the foul lines while not in the field. Every player must also provide his own bat and water supply.
Cole said the numbers in Ashtabula are up, but still not what they once were.
“I think we have lost some kids,” Cole said. “I think there are still some families that are being cautious and just are not going to let their kids play this year. But for the majority, the majority are coming back to their parks.”
With the numbers up, Ashtabula will have a few more teams than a year ago. Teams will carry about 12-13 players on the roster, instead of only nine or 10 as was the case a year ago. There will also be more games on the schedule.
Numbers are up in Jefferson — in fact way up. Jefferson President Mike Riffle said they have had a record turnout this season, and that last year showed the game could go on in a safe manner.
“Last year all the kids we had in our park, from all over the place ... Geneva, Andover, Grand Valley ... they came from all over the place and we had zero cases of the virus at our facility” Riffle said. “I think that’s great and we evidently did something right to keep the wraps on it. We’re taking the precautions that need to be taken, and still letting the kids have fun and play baseball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.