Late TD gives Lakers win over Mustangs, third straight NAC crown

ANDOVER — Pymatuning Valley quarterback Ryan Croston took a short step back and threw the ball up. Robert Verba was sitting next to the left front pylon.
He jumped up and fully extended, eventually coming down with the ball for a score with 12.2 seconds to play. It was the game-winning score in the Lakers’ 24-16 win over Mathews Friday night.
The win clinched PV’s third consecutive Northeastern Athletic Conference championship.
“We knew we couldn’t run it up the middle,” Verba said. “So the next best option was to throw the ball to me.”
The pass to Verba wouldn’t have happened if not for Jimmy Thomas.
The Mustangs were going to punt with 22.4 remaining. Corey Lilley was back to send the ball, but he rolled slightly to his right. Thomas was waiting and blocked the kick. The Lakers (6-3, 3-0 NAC) recovered at the Mathews 1-yard line.
“The blocked punt, it was amazing because it was just so perfect,” Thomas said. “It gave us a great opportunity to score.”
After a false start, Croston completed the 6-yard TD to Verba. But the Mustangs still had a shot and almost converted.
Mathews (6-3, 2-1 NAC) took advantage of a short kick and an illegal formation on the kickoff. The Mustangs had the ball at the PV 45-yard line and 2.2 on the clock.
Quarterback Isaiah Munno ran around to buy some time. Eventually receiver Dominic Toto made his way down the field. Toto jumped up and caught the Hail Mary but he was only at the 4-yard line as he was forced out of bounds.
Now the Lakers turn their attention to the playoffs. They were positioned to qualify in their Division VI region. The win leaves little doubt regarding Week 11 other than their opponent.
The previous conference championships we’re great for the current seniors.
But Smith and Verba agreed that this one was a little more special since they did it after a great class of 2021 graduated.
“Getting this win and winning the conference is great momentum for the playoffs. Probably gives a little bit better seed too,” PV head coach Neal Croston said. “We’ve been striving to do this the last three years with these guys, to step up. And these seniors did that, so it was great to get the win tonight.”
