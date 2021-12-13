Lakeside's Wheelock commits to Gannon for baseball, school

Summer of 2020 and Ashton Wheelock took the mound for B2 Bulls baseball team in a tournament in Louisville in what would be a no-hitter.
“I have it framed on my wall,” he said of the article which appeared in the Star Beacocn. “It was one of the best days I feel like.”
The Lakeside senior standout added another accolade to his repertoire as he committed to play baseball at Gannon (Pa.) University next season.
He chose Gannon over Lake Erie College, Notre Dame College and the University of Mount Union.
“I just wanted to be a part of it,” Wheelock said about going to Gannon.
The 6-foot right-handed pitcher went 51.1 innings with a 2.04 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 14 walks and a 5-3 record last season.
He throws a three-seam fastball that cuts in on righties, slider and splitter. Wheelock's slider is his best pitch.
“I can throw it to any given spot at any given point,” he said.
Wheelock provides an extra boost for his teams every time he goes on the mound.
“I feel like everyone feels confident in their game because they know I’m dealing and I’m going to put everyone in the best position to win the game,” he said.
Lakeside baseball coach Jared Sziber said he’s confident about his senior pitcher on the mound.
“Ashton does a great job of keeping hitters off balance with his pitches,” Sziber said. “He has great command of multiple pitches which allows him to throw any pitch in any count and be effective.
“Hitting is all about timing, and he is able to keep batters off balance and not time up anything regularly.”
Wheelock said the best part of his game is his hitting. He batted .421 with eight doubles and scored 22 runs last spring.
“Even if I’m 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and I come up in the bottom of the seventh and the runner is on third base and we score the run to win the game, I feel like I’m just as confident as I’d normally be to get that run scored,” Wheelock said.
Sziber said Wheelock has amazing bat to ball skills.
“He is able to put the barrel of the bat on the ball in just about every part of the hitting zone,” Sziber said. “He has a lot of natural power as well. He has a good approach at that plate and always has a plan before he gets in the box.”
Wheelock is confident heading into this season with the Dragons.
“I feel our mindset is going to be different than it has been going to be in the past couple of years,” Wheelock said. “I think we’ve got a lot of positivity going. We got a lot of young guys that are going to be pushed to play varsity.
“I’m looking forward to it.”
