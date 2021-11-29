Growing up, Chrisjeily Rodriguez had a love-hate relationship with volleyball.
The Lakeside junior was involved in gymnastics, but her sister, Jeylo, and mom, Joseline, both played the sport.
Once Rodriguez became involved in volleyball full time at age 10 or 11, it was volleyball full-steam ahead.
Rodriguez continued to grow in the sport. She had an impressive 2021 season, and has been selected the Ashtabula County Player of the Year.
“I am proud of myself, more than anything I’m in shock,” she said of earning the award. “I did not expect to receive this award. Without a doubt, receiving it after Sidney [Griffith] has been an honor because she is an excellent player and that makes me feel that I’m doing good like her.
“I want to thank coach [Stephanie] Kubec and [assistant] coach [Jason] Stanford. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Rodriguez is the second straight Dragon to earn the honor as Griffith won the award last season.
“Chris is an amazing all-around athlete,” Kubec said. “One of the most determined players I have ever coached.
“She is very smart on the court. She is an amazing hitter, but she is even better defensively. She reads the hitters and is everywhere on the court.”
Rodriguez admits to being shy, but her play on the court was anything but.
In the fall, she recorded 317 kills from her outside hitter position.
Rodriguez also notched 360 digs, 254 serve receptions, 19 assists and scored 134 points with 40 aces.
“I like to be on the outside because I like to be in control, and I like to give my team momentum,” she said.
Rodriguez also said she wasn’t a good volleyball player in her younger years.
“I hated in, and used to cry,” she said. “I wasn’t used to my new surroundings. It was a big change for me.”
Rodriguez, Jeylo, Joseline and brother, Jorge, arrived in Ashtabula when Hurricane Maria forced them out of Puerto Rico in September 2017.
“We were here for a vacation, and up staying,” Rodriguez said. “When we moved here [Ashtabula], I got used to my teammates and surroundings.”
Rodriguez wasn’t used to her surroundings, but found comfort in playing volleyball. She played for JO Volleyball Club, and coached by Kubec, in her early teens.
“It helped me to create a new bond between my teammates and it helped me on the volleyball side,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez and Jeylo progressed to play at Lakeside.
Jeylo, who graduated in 2021, registered 1,000 career digs at Lakeside, and is currently studying and playing at Heidelberg.
“I’m the extrovert and she’s the shy one,” Jeylo said. “It was a perfect situation.”
Jeylo liked being on the same court with her sister, but it took some time.
“We didn’t have a real good connection until now,” Jeylo said. “She was a hitter and I played in the back row. We’ve always had a bond. I just told her to do her best.”
The Rodriguez sisters may end up at Heidelberg together in the future, but Rodriguez still has another year left of high school.
“We’ll just see how it goes,” Jeylo said.
Jeylo was pleased with her freshman season in college.
“It was an amazing learning process,” she said. “I feel like I did a good job.”
Jeylo posted 66 digs with a season-high 14 against Geneva in September.
Rodriguez said she’s interested in being a veternarian, and she also likes working with kids.
But before that happens, Rodriguez has aspirations for even a bigger senior season.
She has 692 career kills and 909 career digs.
Her goals are to reach the 1,000 mark in both categories, and win the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division title.
