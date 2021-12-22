Lakeside Coach Buzz Edwards refers to Sam Petros as a rare combination of work ethic and talent. The only thing he’s missing is perhaps a bit of height.
“If he were two or three inches taller, he’d probably be going to Ohio State,” Edwards said of his four-year starting left tackle.
Petros may not be playing in the Big Ten next fall, but he is excited to take his talent as well as that work ethic to Mercyhurst University, where he has accepted a scholarship to continue playing football and study a field related to computer science.
The Ashtabula County Offensive Player of the Year this past fall, Petros anchored a line that enabled the Dragons to rush for nearly 300 yards a game and have the program’s most successful season in nearly two decades.
Petros started considering college football much more seriously about a year ago. Now that it’s a reality, he said he is not only excited, but also very grateful.
“It’s far from anything to be taken for granted,” he said. “It’s really amazing and I feel pretty honored that these coaches think that highly of me, but I’ve also been working really hard for this so it’s kind of a mix of both of them.”
Petros entertained offers from several Division II programs, but his first trip was to Mercyhurst and the impression he was left with ultimately guided his decision.
“We went there pretty early in the recruiting process,” he said. “It was a really personalized visit and to be honest it blew me and my family away. We knew in the back of our mind that was the one.”
The coaching staff made a favorable impression as did the facilities and campus.
“I liked what they had to offer in education as well,” Petros said. “Their computer science lab, which is what I want to get into, is gorgeous and the campus is absolutely beautiful.”
The player is not the only one excited.
“It’s awesome for Sam and his family, “ Edwards said. “College football at any level is special and to get a scholarship to go to one of the better DII programs in the region is tremendous. He was one of the top recruits in the area and he has a great opportunity for himself.”
Aside from football, Petros is also an honor student who has already begun taking college classes.
His ability to learn from his teachers in the classroom parallels his coachability on the practice field and is something he feels has played a large role in his success.
“I feel like the coaching I got at Lakeside has seriously been impactful in getting me to where I am,” he said. “I know the coaching I’ve received is elite because at all of the camps I’ve attended, the one compliment I hear the most is ‘this is a well-coached kid.’”
Edwards, who played at Mount Union and coached in the college ranks for two years, was pleased that Petros got a “very good financial package,” which he said is not always the case with Division II programs.
The investment Mercyhurst is making in his player, though, is one the coach believes is good.
“He’s earned every bit of it,” Edwards said. “He is a rare combination of talent and work ethic. With his physical strength and his experience of four years, it will take him a little time for him to adjust to the speed of the game, but I think the Mercyhurst staff will see that he could come in and play right away.”
But, whether he sees the field next year or spends the season as a redshirt, Petros can definitely enjoy the Christmas holiday reflecting on the past as well as the future. Leading his high school to the postseason as well as the opportunity to continue playing at the next level.
He’s accomplished a lot but said he’s also far from satisfied.
“I’m still hungry, that’s for sure,” he said. “But, at the same time, it’s really nice to be able to look back and see success. It’s a really gratifying feeling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.