Lakeside shortstop Sidney Griffith spent what would have been the 2020 season away from the game. The season was canceled due to COVID-19, but in her newfound free time, she grew to appreciate the sport.
Griffith, a recent graduate, took some time away from the sport. Her only real work came during some weightlifting at the Ashtabula YMCA and traveling to the field with her father from some work.
“You live breath sleep and eat [softball],” Griffith said. “I kinda did take the game for granted a little bit because I knew I would wake up and play it again.
She didn’t miss a beat when the 2021 season began, however.
Griffith was selected as the Ashtabula County Player of the Year. That was in addition to being named the Chagrin Valley Conference Player of the Year and earning Division I All-Ohio honorable mention honors.
Griffith, who also earned county player of the year in 2019, finished the season with a .690 batting average, 12 home runs and 34 RBIs. She scored 58 runs and drew 23 walks (seven intentional). Griffith stole 27 bases and only struck out three times in 27 games.
“Once everything was back [opened] up, I was [practicing] as much as I could almost every day,” Griffith said.
Griffith spent the high school season improving her softball IQ and patience, while focusing on her play during travel ball. It’s a lesson learned from her family.
Moving forward, she will focus on developing her all-around game to become a consistent player in all areas.
“There’s never a time that I can stop,” Griffith said. “I have to keep pushing and getting better at the game.”
Lakeside softball coach Jodi Candela said Griffith stepped up as a player and a leader during her time with the Dragons. She said Griffith’s graduation will leave a void in the program.
Candela said it was Griffith’s softball intelligence that allowed her to become a great player and leader.
“The leadership skills that kid has are unbelievable,” Candela said. “She could run the show by herself. And what makes her the great leader that she is, is her softball IQ. It’s above and beyond most men I know.”
Griffith, who was selected the county volleyball player of the year in the fall, will play softball at the University of Toledo next season. She is already getting a taste of college softball through an offseason conditioning program provided by the Rockets’ strength staff.
The competitive atmosphere surrounding college athletics is something that intrigues Griffith and she’s excited to test herself against Division I talent.
As Griffith walks onto the Toledo campus and begins her life a as college athlete, she will carry with her the lesson she learned during her time away from the sport.
“Having it taken away from me really showed me how much I love the game and how I shouldn’t take it for granted,” Griffith said. “I think [the break] really did help me and showed my love for the game.”
