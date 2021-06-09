Lakeside's Griffith earns DI honorable mention all-Ohio honors

Sidney Griffith picked up honorable mention Division I All-Ohio honors, selected by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, on Tuesday.
“It is a great honor to be recognized with so many other great players that I know from travel ball, whether it be competing against them or being teammates,” Griffith said. “Without coach [Jodi] Candela and my teammates, I would have never accomplished some of my biggest goals.”
Griffith, who graduated from Lakeside on Tuesday, completed her senior season with a .690 batting average.
The shortstop-infielder played in 27 games in the 2021 season.
She went 58 of 84 at the plate with 18 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and 29 stolen bases.
Griffith, a University of Toledo signee, also recorded a .947 fielding average.
“Sidney has worked tirelessly and has earned this honor on her own accord,” Candela said. “It would be a hard task to find another student-athlete out there that has put in as much work in as she has to become the stellar player she is.
“Earning All-Ohio is a tremendous honor and I am so grateful that I am able to say I got to be her coach and watch it first hand.”
Griffith holds school records in the .690 average, 58 hits, 18 doubles, 12 homers, 58 runs and 29 stolen bases.
In her career, she has 150 hits, 34 doubles, 27 homers, 142 runs and 69 stolen bases.
