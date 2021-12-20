Lakeside's Bryan commits to Tiffin for school, soccer

On Oct. 19, 2020, the Lakeside girls soccer team went against Brush in a Diivsion I sectional tournament game.
The Dragons and Arcs battled each other throughout the contest so much it came down to a shootout to determine the winner.
Up stepped goalie Jeanelle Bryan for the Dragons. She made the necessary stops and Lakeside won 2-0 for the school’s first girls soccer postseason win.
“When I walked on to the field, I had a feeling it was going to end in a shut out,” Bryan said. “When I stopped that last shot, I thought that is what I wanted to keep doing.”
Bryan, a senior, will get that chance to continue playing soccer.
After played her final season for the Dragons in goal, she will suit for Division II Tiffin University starting in the fall.
“The academic program is real good, and I went to one of the clinics,” Bryan said. “I loved the environment, players and coaching staff.”
She chose Tiffin over Edinboro and Ohio Northern.
“Ever since I started to play soccer, it was a dream to be a college athlete,” Bryan said.
At Lakeside, Bryan finished her career with 880 stops. As a senior, she recorded 239 saves with five shutouts.
“That was a big accomplishment,” Bryan said. “I beat my own mark every year.”
Bryan first played for Jim Valtman, then for Angelo Velotta at Lakeside.
“Jeanelle took a big leap under coach Valtman to switch to varsity goalie, which was a great idea,” Velotta said. “Over the last two years, she has worked hard with coach [Nathan] Summers and myself to not only further her abilities as a keeper, but also as a leader.
“I am really proud of Jeanelle taking this next step to play collegiately at Tiffin, and I am looking forward to seeing her success on the pitch for the Dragons. Once a Dragon, always a Dragon. I wish her all the best.”
During her early years, Bryan went back and forth from the field, to goalie, to the field, to goalie, before finally settling on goaltender.
“My freshman year, they needed a goalie,” she said. “My mom [Ericka Bryan] talked me into it and this is where I needed to be.”
Bryan said playing goal takes more than physical skills.
“Keeping a positive mindset,” she said.
Bryan cited one item she’ll take with her to Tiffin from Lakeside.
“It’s all about character,” she said. “That’s the one thing I will always carry on.”
Bryan, who is interested in studying exercise science, is currently playing basketball for the Dragons.
Once that season is finished, it’s soccer full-time.
“I’ll go to the gym, and play at Spire, sometime in the spring,” Bryan said. “Whatever team needs, I’ll play.”
Once August rolls around, she’ll head to Tiffin in preparation for the 2022 season.
Tiffin, which competes in the Great Midwest Conference, ended the 2021 season with a 5-11-1 (5-8-1 conference) mark.
Bryan also knows there will be challenges of being a collegiate student-athlete.
“From talking to other athletes, they say don’t ever give up and always thinking you’re competing, so you’re not settling for average,” she said.
